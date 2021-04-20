After deadliest day of 2021, Oakland reels from gun violence

His mentors still cannot believe it and his mother cannot bring herself to talk about the stray bullet that killed 18-year-old Demetrius Fleming-Davis.

He had just helped prepare raised garden beds at the internship he worked on top of shifts at the Dollar Tree and between junior college classes. He discussed his weekend plans: turning over soil in his mother's yard and hanging with friends to shop and search for the best taco.

Riding in the back of a friend's truck, he wasn't far from his childhood church when a bullet from nowhere came and killed him. Homicide detectives say Demetrius was simply in the wrong place.

His death on April 10 came on the 100th day of 2021. It was the deadliest day of the year, with three homicides. Oakland now has 44 homicides this year, a murder every three days. If the pace continues, Oakland will have a triple-digit homicide count for a second year in a row, after years of declines.

Police and activists blame two outgrowths of the pandemic — a surge in firearms on the streets, and a curtailment in violence prevention programs reliant on personal contact — for boosting the deadly totals. The situation has rekindled the debate over whether Oakland needs to find a more effective way to police its neighborhoods.

"We know it's dangerous on the streets. Being a young Black man in America is dangerous period," said Sequence Young, the Berkeley Youth Alternatives garden coordinator where Demetrius interned. "Usually when things like this happen, it's a kid hanging with the wrong people or got caught up."

"You don't even have to be in the street these days," she added. "You could just be passing through and get caught in the crossfire."

Demetrius is among four teenagers killed, two of them juveniles. Most of the victims are Black or Latino men in their 20s or 30s, killed in shootings. Nearly two-thirds of the deaths have occurred in the flatlands of East Oakland, from 20th Avenue to the San Leandro border.

The bloodshed has been fueled by gang shootings, retaliation for other shootings or murders or robberies, and arguments that have turned deadly, police said. Shootings are so frequent in East Oakland, officials said, homes and cars have been riddled with bullets. Crews cleaning up trash find shell casings while sweeping streets.

At a shooting on Jan. 19, fifteen bullet holes were found in the front of the East Oakland home where 52-year-old Lashawn Buffin, a grandmother and family friend of Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, was shot and killed while sitting inside. She is not believed to have been the intended target.

The 44 homicides Oakland detectives have investigated as of Friday are up from 16 over the same period last year. Most of those crimes remain unsolved. By comparison, San Jose and San Francisco have each investigated 10 homicides, an uptick of one in the South Bay city and on track with what San Francisco saw compared to last year.

The high rate of killings in the first quarter of the year, usually a quieter period, worries longtime victim advocates like Marilyn Washington Harris, who lost her son to gun violence in 2000. She said she was exhausted Wednesday, after meeting with another mother who lost a son to gun violence.

"It's mind-boggling. Nobody seems to know what to do," she said. "Meanwhile families still go on losing loved ones."

In Oakland, as COVID-19 numbers began to climb last spring, so too did the number of homicides. Police and community leaders attribute the violence in part to a proliferation in guns: So far in 2021, police have recovered 297 firearms, up from 271 at this time last year, according to the police department.

That's not unique to Oakland. UC Davis researchers found that in 2020, an estimated 110,000 firearm purchases in California were linked to the pandemic.

And while Oakland is outpacing other Bay Area cities in homicides, cities across the United States including Cincinnati, Louisville, Philadelphia and Jacksonville have seen a rise in homicides or shootings since the pandemic hit.

In an interview, Chief Armstrong, who was sworn in in February, said ghost guns — firearms built from kits — are flooding the streets, and are hard to trace.

On top of the surge in guns, the pandemic, the chief said, has hurt the department's Ceasefire program to reach and talk in person with gang members or people who police believe are committing the violent crimes fueling homicides and shootings. It's also been hard for the city's Department of Violence Prevention to meet with victim families to provide trauma support and intervene with friends of victims seeking revenge.

The police chief said criminals are taking advantage of a resource-strapped department. The Oakland Police Department has 711 sworn officers and is budgeted for 77 more. Armstrong said the messaging over defunding the police is something perpetrators have heard, and is a factor in rising crime, but did not provide evidence to support that.