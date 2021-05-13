After dismal winter, Lake Tahoe's water levels drop more than 2 feet

Amid drought conditions across the Sierra Nevada and California, Lake Tahoe is 2.5 feet lower than it was at this time last year, according to water data collected in Tahoe City on May 11.

"That's definitely a significant drop," said U.S. District Court Water Master Chad Blanchard, who is based in Reno, Nevada.

Lake Tahoe's water typically gets a boost from spring's snowmelt. But as of May 11, the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada has virtually melted, and Lake Tahoe's water levels are the lowest they've been in five years, according to USGS data. Snow surveys on May 11 indicate California's snowpack is just 6% of average for this date.

Barring significant precipitation this summer, Tahoe is on track to reach a critical low point, with lake levels reaching the rim by late summer, Blanchard told SFGATE. Water levels in Tahoe are based on the elevation of the lake's surface. The natural rim of Lake Tahoe — a baseline measurement — is at 6,223 feet in elevation. The dam in Tahoe City was built to create a reservoir atop Lake Tahoe, holding an additional 6 feet of water above the rim elevation.

"Last year was a dry year to begin with," Blanchard said.

A good winter in 2019 filled up Lake Tahoe. Typically, a big winter that fills the lake will carry Tahoe through several dry years, Blanchard said. But with a dry 2020 and what's shaping up to be an even drier 2021, the lake is looking like it will drop to the rim sooner than expected.

"We're going to have one of the lowest runoffs that we've seen," Blanchard said. He points to last summer's lack of precipitation, followed by the absence of rain in fall and then a below-average winter. As well, the moisture content in the soil has been low, which means a lot of the snowmelt was absorbed into the ground before it could run off.

In short, this past winter didn't do much to fill up the lake.

The top 6 feet of water in Lake Tahoe is the largest reservoir in the Truckee River watershed, explains Blanchard. Tahoe holds about 750,000 acre-feet of water for Blanchard to release downstream on the Truckee River, Lake Tahoe's only outlet. Blanchard manages the release of the water to meet targeted flows downstream. As well, the Truckee River watershed provides drinking water to Reno and also supplies water to sustain threatened and endangered species at Pyramid Lake, including the Lahontan cutthroat trout.

Since record keeping began in 1900, Lake Tahoe's lowest measurement was taken on Nov. 30, 1992, when the lake's water levels were nearly 3 feet below the rim, at 6,220.26 feet. At its highest, Tahoe's surface was measured at 6,231 feet of elevation in 1907.

On May 11, Lake Tahoe's water levels were measured in Tahoe City at just over 6,225 feet.

Lake Tahoe plays the top-tier role in sustaining the Truckee River watershed. However, the reserve of water in Lake Tahoe is shallow — remember it's just the top 6 feet or so of water on the lake. So, to complicate the scenario further, when lake levels approach the rim, its flow downriver weakens. Even though Tahoe's reserve still has tens of thousands of acre-feet of water to draw from, Blanchard said it's hard to draw water from Tahoe when it gets this low.

"So even though there's a significant amount of water still in the lake, you can't get very much out," Blanchard said.

Even after Lake Tahoe hits the natural rim, water levels may continue to go down. Evaporation is the biggest cause of drops in the lake, Blanchard said. "More water is released into the atmosphere than is ever released out the gate," Blanchard said. "So any time evaporation is greater than inflow, the lake is going to drop."

Tahoe's low water levels are due in part to a below-average winter, but 2020's dry summer also played a large role. Blanchard pointed out the absence of cloud cover and humidity last summer, which play a role to reduce evaporation on the lake.

Lake Tahoe is so low that already, a boat ramp in South Lake Tahoe will not open this year.

The city of South Lake Tahoe announced last week the boat ramp at El Dorado Beach will not open this year to motorized vessels. "At this time, the water is too low to safely launch a motorized boat at this location," the city stated on its website.

On the other side of the lake, a spokesperson from the North Tahoe Public Utility District said the water is knee-deep at the Tahoe Vista boat ramp. In Tahoe Vista, the lake is shallow, with two sandbars that make it hard for larger vessels to launch. The district is evaluating whether it will be able to open the ramp this summer because the lake is so low. There are six public launch boat ramps around Lake Tahoe.

The one silver lining — if there is one — is that Tahoe's beaches will be larger than normal this summer.