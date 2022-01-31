After eight centuries of Murano glassmaking, a gas crisis is threatening its future

MURANO, Italy — There has been an unusual silence within the world-famous glass factories of this Venetian island. On a late December day, at the site of the largest producer, all that could be heard was the low buzz of the two furnaces still burning hot — their bellies roiling with molten sand. The 18 other furnaces sat idle, empty and cold.

“No one here remembers a muted December,” said Cristiano Ferro, 52, one of the owners of Effetre. Since then, the company has had to shut down the last of its active furnaces.

In a typical year, the glass factories here power down only once, for maintenance in August. But with Europe in the midst of an energy crisis, facing a 400 percent increase in natural gas bills, the gas-fueled blazes needed to produce Murano's richly colored, ornate creations have become a luxury the glassmakers can scarcely afford.

“After two years scanning COVID charts, we're doing the same with natural gas prices as the curve rises, with the life and death of Murano hanging in the balance,” said Andrea Della Valentina of the Seguso Gianni factory.

The gas crisis stems from a combination of factors — insufficient stockpiles within Europe, constrained supply from Russia and increased competition from Asia for access to liquid natural gas. And with the Kremlin threatening to cut off flows if it is hit with sanctions over Ukraine, the crisis could get worse.

European governments have tried to shield households and businesses from the price spikes. For Murano's glassmakers, who were already reeling from a pandemic lockdown in 2020 and massive flooding in 2019, support has come in the form of regional and national subsidies intended to help them get through the winter. But with gas prices continuing to rise, the subsidies aren't expected to last. That's led companies like Effetre to keep their furnaces off — and some to consider closing up shop for good.

Broken pieces of Murano glass in Effetre, in Murano, Italy, on Friday, December 17, 2020. The Effetre is the only producer of semi-finished glass products on the island of Murano, and its strength is the rich variety of colors in which the different items are available, a feature that makes it unique and known all over the world. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Francesca Volpi.

The glassmakers say half the monthly cost of operations comes from maintaining the required holding temperature. The furnaces burn at about 2,160 degrees Fahrenheit, 24-hours a day. But shutting down and starting up again is also hugely expensive. The cooling process cracks the crucibles — the clay vats in which glass is cooked. Both those and the fire-resistant bricks have to be replaced. It then can take two weeks to get back up to the right temperature. Effetre estimates that rekindling the 15 to 16 furnaces it typically has running at one time would cost $90,000 to $100,000.

In the eight centuries of Murano glassmaking, the use of natural gas is relatively new, adopted only in the 1950s. Many of the pieces one might see in museums — including in the Smithsonian's current “Sargent, Whistler and Venetian Glass” exhibit — were crafted using wood-fueled furnaces.

But environmental regulations adopted in the interim prevent going back to wood. Local emissions would far exceed the legal threshold, explained Francesco Gonella, a physicist who specializes in artistic glass. “You may have a wood-powered stove up on a mountain, but you can't have hundreds of wood-powered furnaces going at 1100 degrees Celsius,” he said.

The glassmakers also prefer gas for its ability to offer stable temperatures, Gonella said. It avoids the risk of cooling that could compromise their materials. It also provides an all-important flame — used in glassmaking much like a sculptor's chisel — without the fire risk presented by wood, a serious concern for an island in the Venetian lagoon that's not easy for fire departments to access.

Of course, burning natural gas produces carbon dioxide emissions, too. And gas production and storage is associated with the release of methane, a shorter-lived but highly potent greenhouse gas that is a major contributor to climate change.

A man cleans an unlit oven in the Effetre factory in Murano, Italy, on Friday, December 17, 2020. (Photo for The Washington Post by Francesca Volpi.)

The glassmaking industry is responsible for only a tiny fraction of Italy's emissions. But the work is energy-intensive. In a normal year, the Murano factories guzzle more than 13 million cubic meters of natural gas, according to a market insider speaking on the condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak by his company. That's as much as a town of 30,000 people would typically use in domestic heating. Yet Murano is an island of 5,000.