Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski season coming to an end

Weeks after other resorts ended their winter season, Tahoe’s Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has finally announced when they’re calling it quits for the year.

Skiers are able to visit Alpine Meadows until Sunday, May 9, according to a press release. Squaw Valley is set to close the following week on May 16.

But Squaw Valley’s closing date may be earlier than planned because snow on the slopes is melting so quickly.

“Resort operations teams are putting in extra work to hold the weak spots together,” the resort said.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows held the longest ski and ride season of any other resort in Tahoe this year. The resort saw a total of 306 inches of snowfall, which is only 75% of the average amount.

“In a season with unprecedented challenges, we could not be prouder of how our team stayed dedicated to creating a safe, friendly and welcoming environment for guests at Squaw Alpine this season,” said Ron Cohen, president and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, in the release.

The resort, known for hosting the Winter Olympics in 1960, will reopen June 18 for summer operations. This includes sightseeing rides in an aerial tram, guided hikes, bike tours and roller skating.

If you’re hoping to get in some last-minute time on the slopes, visit squawalpine.com for more information.