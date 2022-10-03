After fires and a pandemic, Sonoma County pets get their blessings

They came, they barked and they were blessed while surrounded by people having wine.

Following a two-year break blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards held its Blessing of the Animals Sunday afternoon just outside of Santa Rosa.

Dogs are welcome year-round, but Sunday’s blessing is an especially popular event at the winery named after the patron saint of animals and environment. And given the region is still healing from the pandemic and a series of wildfires, attendees said blessings are now more important than ever.

“If they have problems, this will help them throughout the year,” said Santa Rosa resident Judy Mac, as she and her husband, David, stood beside their dogs Guiseppe and Puppa.

Dogs were overwhelmingly the most common animal blessed Sunday, but other pets included horses, a cat, a hamster and birds. One attendee even brought a stuffed rabbit and a photo of her bunny, which was unable to travel.

The winery has hosted pet blessings for about 20 years. Sunday’s were performed by the Rev. Ron Serban and Deacon John Storm of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Santa Rosa. Storm surmised the most unusual pet blessed was a tegu lizard.

“So far,” he cautioned, less than an hour into the event.

Sunday’s crowd of blessing-seekers was just as large as it has ever been, according to organizers, who speculated that it was because of a combination of returning pet owners, who were eager to have their animal’s blessed after the two-year break, as well as new visitors who adopted animals for companionship during the pandemic.

All pets behaved well for the most part, and St. Francis President and CEO Rick Bonitati could only smile at the festivities before him.

“Not only our guests, but our four-legged friends are having fun,” he said.

One two-legged animal was Pablo, a talking parrot that was accompanied by his owner, Frederic Lucas-Conwell of Sonoma.

Lucas-Conwell conceded he was only there because his wife wanted Pablo blessed, but he soon added that the event was fun — and Pablo got a lot of attention.

“People are attracted to the fact he speaks — especially children,” Lucas-Conwell said.

The event doubled as a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Sonoma County with other organizations participating in the festivities. Among them was Pony Express Equestrian rescue.

Horses Sierra and Peanut, who survived the 67,484-acre Glass Fire sparked in September 2020, were present Sunday and both were blessed.

“You can’t ever have too many blessings,” Pony Express Director Linda Aldrich said.

