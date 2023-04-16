John McNeilly is one of Sonoma’s many well-loved characters — known best for his time as a youth sports coach, a longtime server at the Swiss Hotel and for his family’s infamous El Verano watering hole, McNeilly’s Tavern, where mobster Baby Face Nelson was said to hang out during Prohibition.

Late on Feb. 21, 2022, McNeilly left his job at Costco in Novato and headed home to Sonoma. What happened next is still under investigation, but first responders found his mangled car resting near where Highway 101 connects with Highway 37. It appeared to be a solo-vehicle crash.

The accident crushed vertebrae in McNeilly’s spine, paralyzing all four of his limbs. He spent months in recovery at Marin General Hospital and Kentfield Rehab Center, but his Quadriplegia has left him in need of 24/7 care.

“He has to be ventilated, which is just, you know, awful,” said Matt Wirick, a longtime family friend and spokesperson for the McNeillys.

The bulk of that care has fallen to his two devoted adult daughters, Megan and Emma, who now share the responsibility of caring for their father’s every physical need. His former spouse Marie has also assisted in the time-consuming care.

“They’re with him all the time. They’ve had to set aside their lives and careers to take care of their dad,” Wirick said. “The two of them can’t go anywhere together, because then there’s no one at home. It’s — quite frankly — awful.”

Wirick said McNeilly was “very much under-insured,” leading to huge medical bills and limited health-care support. The family is paying out of pocket for much of his care, and qualified home health support has been hard to come by.

“They can’t even hire normal caretakers,” Wirick said, explaining that McNeilly’s medical needs are so involved, the family has struggled to find help who can properly support his needs. “(His daughters) have to be there for everything. It’s all on them. They’re doing it with grit and determination.”

A major hurdle for the family has been transportation. Without a vehicle that is wheelchair accessible, they must hire a private service at a cost of $400 to $500 a day.

“They have to pay that just to get him to a place where he can shower,” Wirick said, as the family doesn’t have a handicap bathroom.

Recently, McNeilly supporters found a used handicapped van, available for a bargain price at $35,000, when such vehicles can cost up to $100,000. Its current owner also has mobility issues and is looking to upgrade his vehicle, and has been supportive of the McNeilly family while they try to raise the needed funds.

“The seller has been very kind in waiting,” Wirick said. “But he can’t wait forever, he has to upgrade his van.”

Wirick added, “having that van immediately alleviates a whole host of issues,” especially in helping McNeilly, a social butterfly, get out of the house and back into his community. The isolation spurred by his mobility challenges has added even more stress to his recovery, Wirick said.

His supporters set up both a Medical Trust Account at Exchange Bank on West Napa Street, and a GoFundMe page to collect donations for McNeilly’s continued needs. Wirick pointed out GoFundMe takes a cut of all contributions, so a direct donation at the bank is preferred.

Friends and family are also planning a Sept. 9 fundraiser at the Neles Barn — complete with live music, food and drinks. Wirick likened it to the annual Schell-Vista Chicken Barbecue, hoping it becomes a beloved annual tradition. A website with pre-sale tickets will be active soon.

Friends are also encouraged to connect with McNeilly on social media, email and texts — “any outreach, he thrives on it,” Wirick said.

Wirick noted the support of the community has been the only way to fill the gaps of a health-care system that is especially difficult to navigate with a chronic condition.

“This man, of retirement age who has worked his entire life, does not have access to the lifesaving equipment he needs,” Wirick said. “It’s a broken system.”

