Subscribe
Sonoma County supervisors appear via video from their homes at a Board of Supervisors meeting July 23, 2020, in this photo illustration.

After initial struggles, Sonoma County supervisors settle in for coronavirus long haul

County leaders reflect on response to pandemic, and the area’s path forward
TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 8, 2020, 6:22PM
Updated 24 minutes ago

As he kept up with news of the coronavirus’s early spread across the globe nearly seven months ago, Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore remembers a sinking feeling washing over him.

The feeling of dread only grew in early March after a conversation with a congressman in Washington, D.C. Gore was in the capital on county business when he met with Rep. John Garamendi, the Fairfield Democrat.

“I’ll never forget Congressman Garamendi looking at me and three other county supervisors, and saying, ‘I just got this briefing. This is going to be big,’ ” Gore said.

In the ensuing weeks, pressure mounted on local leaders as they confronted what they say has been their greatest test — managing the county’s response to a historic pandemic and salvaging the county’s battered economy.

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, like the rest of his colleagues, has been working from home and attending virtual Board of Supervisors meetings. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, like the rest of his colleagues, has been working from home and attending virtual Board of Supervisors meetings. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Now, county supervisors are preparing to enter the sixth month of that fight, grappling with the growing toll of a contagion that has just entered its deadliest phase yet — 23 deaths since July 23 — along with an economic recession that has left as many as 30,000 residents out of work and a set of challenges that have complicated the invisible threat.

While they have been tested before by devastating fires and flooding over the past three years, the five incumbents all acknowledge they couldn’t have foreseen the current reality: The county is awash in a far more prolonged and expansive emergency that has put unprecedented strain on the social safety net and laid bare a disparate toll on local seniors and the Latino community, who have borne the brunt of the pandemic.

That reckoning makes them all the more wary of what’s to come.

“It’s the middle of summer, and we’re dealing with this,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt. “I can only imagine when the fall comes around, when the days start getting darker.”

Fraught time for county leadership

The last time supervisors were together in the same room for a board meeting was Feb. 25. Just six days later, county officials confirmed their first case of COVID-19, a passenger from a cruise ship that visited Mexico.

On March 6, the county announced the virus had infected a second local resident aboard the Grand Princess. It would mark an inflection point for the public response to the pandemic in Sonoma County, where more than 3,500 have been infected and 47 have died. Over the next five months, officials have confronted the contagion with an evolving set of rules while conducting all county business remotely.

The Grand Princess is docked at the Port of Oakland on Monday, March 9, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
The Grand Princess is docked at the Port of Oakland on Monday, March 9, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Since early March, the five-member board has convened 24 virtual meetings. Supervisors have witnessed a wave of business closures and thousands of people apply overnight for jobless aid, more than at any point during the Great Recession. They’ve fielded emails pressing for more aggressive intervention to safeguard public health and the economy as well as messages from those who believe the pandemic is a hoax.

Proving it isn’t can be more difficult than other disasters. This isn’t a fire, Gore said. You can see those. But the microscopic virus, while unseen, is devastatingly pervasive.

“Everybody has been infected by COVID — by the uncertainty, by the disruption,” Gore said.

While shopping late last month at Petaluma Market, a locally owned grocer in his district, Rabbitt decided to check in with a store manager. Marveling at the changes in daily life since the pandemic set in, Rabbitt said the manager acknowledged the first few weeks were difficult. The grocer said he didn’t know what to do to keep people safe.

“Now it’s part of doing business,” Rabbitt said, ticking off the pandemic precautions one by one. “(Line) spacing, limiting the number of people. Shields up. Masks on. I’ll tell you, I’ve been really impressed with all of the different business sectors.”

The new normal, a ubiquitous phrase at the start of the coronavirus’s spread, came in fits and starts, with county supervisors and public health officials at first seeking a unified way forward.

On March 15, nearly two weeks after the county first declared a public health emergency. Supervisors Susan Gorin, Lynda Hopkins, Shirlee Zane and Rabbitt appeared together with top health officials for a news conference where officials discussed the first known case of community spread of COVID-19.

Supervisors helped shape the county’s first set of health orders, seeking and receiving exemptions that would allow the area’s wine industry to continue production work when many other commercial sectors deemed nonessential would be forced to close.

Supervisor Susan Gorin speaks during a press conference about the first community spread case of the coronavirus and the local response. Photo taken outside the Sonoma County administration building in Santa Rosa on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Supervisor Susan Gorin speaks during a press conference about the first community spread case of the coronavirus and the local response. Photo taken outside the Sonoma County administration building in Santa Rosa on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Later, supervisors joined online Zoom calls with some of the wine industry’s biggest names, including Barbara Banke, chair of Jackson Family Wines, according to county email records. But supervisors and their staff members also made clear to industry leaders that they would rely on county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase to make final decisions on reopening, records showed.

If, as supervisors said, they took a back seat to health officials at first, they began to stake out a course correction at the end of March when Mase’s second health order, an extension spanning through the first of May, came down sooner and stricter than expected. As restrictions continued to take their toll on the county’s economy, supervisors began to question an approach they said amounted to picking winners and losers.

By the end of April, supervisors, including Rabbitt and Zane, the two longest-serving incumbents, publicly questioned health orders they said were hurting businesses and were crafted using the imperfect “essential” and “nonessential” categories. Board members sought to show leadership in the intervening weeks but stumbled in the new, digital environment that didn’t provide the opportunity to be present physically, or to interact in closer ways with constituents.

Symone Nevel grabs a cup of coffee from Cafe Noto in Windsor, where signs reserve parking spaces for curbside pickup orders, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Symone Nevel grabs a cup of coffee from Cafe Noto in Windsor, where signs reserve parking spaces for curbside pickup orders, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

It wasn’t until the fourth week after the first confirmed coronavirus case before county health officials started providing daily briefings to the public. Supervisors, meanwhile, took to their own social media pages to provide updates, sometimes via video.

Even as they’ve become accustomed to Zoom, supervisors say there’s no replacement for meeting in person. Blame for some of the board’s more tense moments, members said, rests on miscues that can arise with digital-only communication.

“There are days when you’re totally frustrated,” Rabbitt said. “It’s not a secret that I think our board has really had a difficult time. When you’re having a discussion, being in the same room, looking at someone’s body language and posture — all of that is very, very important.”

Mary Haynes, left, site director for Veterans Resource Center of America North Bay Veterans Resource Center, and Marty Kimes, shelter assistant, fill out forms for Edward James, who is homeless, as he moves into the Verdot Village residence area at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Mary Haynes, left, site director for Veterans Resource Center of America North Bay Veterans Resource Center, and Marty Kimes, shelter assistant, fill out forms for Edward James, who is homeless, as he moves into the Verdot Village residence area at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

As COVID-19 first caught hold in Sonoma County and the shutdown rippled outward, supervisors sought to respond to a growing list of challenges, including the need for hospital surge capacity for patients, the ramifications of extended business closures and the pandemic’s effects on the county’s poorest and most vulnerable residents. In a bid to coordinate and divvy up the work, they sorted themselves into focus areas centered on business, equity, seniors and mental health.

By the end of March, they passed an ordinance protecting renters from eviction and approved funding for surge capacity and quarantine space for sick and vulnerable residents, leading to a short-lived $5 million deal for student dorms and the gymnasium at Sonoma State University. By late April, the county installed a mental health crisis phone line for those struggling beneath the weight of the pandemic.

Throughout, supervisors have grappled with the shape of what’s now expected to be a yawning, $45.7 million budget deficit that must be resolved in early September.

Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane has been using her Santa Rosa home as her office for months now, as supervisors conduct their meetings virtually during the coronavirus pandemic. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane has been using her Santa Rosa home as her office for months now, as supervisors conduct their meetings virtually during the coronavirus pandemic. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

In late May and June, three months into the pandemic, came the country’s largest social protest movement, part of a wave of demonstrations in cities across the nation against police brutality and racial injustice. The fallout for county leadership came in the resurgent request for an expanded law enforcement watchdog program, as residents applied pressure to supervisors to add teeth to the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach.

“We are in a moment of racial reckoning in addition to being in the midst of a pandemic,” Hopkins said.

Gorin, the board chair, and Gore both point to communication with constituents as their key contributions amid the crisis.

Gore said there’s often so much information available that it becomes difficult for people to find what they need.

“The true lack of transparency is a chaotic information flow,” Gore said. “I consider it a responsibility for me to be a conduit.”

Gore posts two video updates per week on social media, and he reaches 7,000 subscribers via a weekly newsletter distilling recent events and information.

Zane has tracked the county’s care for seniors, the population most vulnerable to the ravages of COVID-19, along with the toll the pandemic has put on mental health. She has filled her calendar with meetings on senior well-being, and pushed throughout the pandemic for an increased focus on the loneliness and mental strain of lockdown measures.

Zane is part of a task force focused on seniors that has secured money for food programs, put out information and served as a support system for members of the group, who come from government, health care and nonprofit sectors.

The work hasn’t stopped the deadly spread of COVID-19 in local skilled nursing facilities. Including residential care facilities, which also are overseen by the state, senior care homes account for more than 80% of the county’s COVID-19 deaths.

Zane said the losses and outbreaks call for sharper state oversight.

“The state Department of Public Health needs to come down hard on the skilled nursing facilities,” she said. “They need to be there to make sure they’re following infectious disease protocols.”

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt and his colleagues have been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Seating positions for the Board of Supervisors have been adjusted to maintain social distancing, and public seating in the gallery has been reduced for when the supervisors are able to meet in person again.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt and his colleagues have been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Seating positions for the Board of Supervisors have been adjusted to maintain social distancing, and public seating in the gallery has been reduced for when the supervisors are able to meet in person again.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Rabbitt points to his role as a business liaison for the county, where he works daily to inform and provide clarity to a variety of business sectors, all reeling at different points during the crisis.

Rabbitt has Zoom meetings and conference calls nearly every day with different business sectors. Early on, he helped develop the infrastructure that allowed businesses to develop guidelines to safely reopen, subject to the health officer’s approval.

The work is important, but it’s tough at this point to be proud, he said.

“It’s hard to be gratified when people are being infected and the numbers are going up and people are dying,” Rabbitt said. “On the other side, I’m the business liaison, and that’s rough. They’re all losing money. Some aren’t going to make it. You try to just be honest and real and transparent.”

Reckoning with a widening disaster

It has been 144 days since Sonoma County’s initial shelter-in-place order was issued. With just four confirmed cases in the county at the time, health officials circled April 7 as the projected end date for the stay-home order affecting nearly a half-million residents.

But that timeline was quickly abandoned, as the county’s caseload inched upward in March and as the virus spread rapidly throughout the state and the nation.

Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Since signing that initial March 17 order, Mase has issued 21 other decrees, ranging from shelter-in-place extensions to park closures and mask mandates. Some, including the park closures, have been rolled back. Many, including the mask requirement, remain in place.

Starting May 1, and running through June 11, Mase issued six orders reopening portions of the county’s economy, aligning with state guidance that allowed counties to go at their own pace, provided they could keep the spread of COVID-19 under control.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration revoked that permission July 15, closing down numerous indoor businesses, including hair salons, malls and wine tasting rooms in Sonoma County and at least 37 others on the state’s coronavirus watchlist as of this month. The move was a reflection of the surging caseload relative to the county’s population, and the shortage of available intensive care hospital beds.

It came right before the worst two-week spike in the county’s death toll, mostly among nursing home residents, and before wrenching final decisions to suspend classroom instruction at local public schools, throwing households and the wider community into greater limbo.

“Could I have envisioned this? Not exactly,” Rabbitt said. “I didn’t know what to expect. I know from all of the disasters we’ve gone through in the county, you’ve got to prepare for the worst.”

Rabbitt recalled a moment early in the pandemic that gave him pause. It came March 11, a week before the county’s first stay-home order took effect. Rabbitt tuned into the World Health Organization’s media briefing, where WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

“I sat there, like, ‘All right, what does that really mean?’” he said. “I thought we had time on our side.”

The county did, at first. Mase’s decision to close down large portions of the economy and civic life, a move that aligned with other Bay Area counties, worked to slow the spread of the virus.

In the six weeks following the virus’s emergence in the county, just 145 cases were discovered. By comparison, during the past six weeks, which have come after the phased reopening of county business sectors, health officials have documented more than 2,000, affirming the warnings that Mase repeatedly issued about viral spread that would result from reopening.

The widening caseload has fueled worrisome outbreaks in workplaces and the pervasive spread of the virus among both residents and staff at nearly all of the county’s 20 skilled nursing facilities, four of which now have reported deaths.

“... Not only do they have to deal with dying, but dying alone, too. They want to see their grandkids. It’s hard.” — Supervisor Shirlee Zane

Zane, who was first elected to the board 12 years ago after a stint as CEO of the Sonoma County Council on Aging, said she’s particularly concerned about the fallout for the senior population, which already suffers from isolation .

“They’re all declining. Because they are isolated and lonely, and not only do they have to deal with dying, but dying alone, too,” Zane said. “They want to see their grandkids. It’s hard.”

Hopkins said she had a bad feeling about the pandemic as early as January. Such a disaster was already on her mind two years ago after a conversation with Emergency Management Director Chris Godley, who called a pandemic one of his biggest fears.

So when news of the virus started to spread, Hopkins said she sent an email to Barbie Robinson, the county’s health services director.

“’You’ll let me know when this is about to hit the fan, right?’” Hopkins recalled writing. “I had a really bad feeling about it. Seeing what was happening in China, and then Italy, it felt like we were living in this bubble, and waiting for the bubble to pop — to have this giant tsunami wash ashore.”

Wearisome toll of a nearly endless job

Serving on the Board of Supervisors is a full-time job, one that pays about $160,000 a year. Incumbents said they have never before experienced the type of demands on their time and energy as the ones they have faced over the past five months.

Lynda Hopkins Sonoma County 5th District Supervisor, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020
Lynda Hopkins Sonoma County 5th District Supervisor, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

The pandemic has upended their lives, too, at work and at home.

Hopkins, among others, is quick to say say there’s no more important time to hold elected office. But it has been a struggle. Like all county residents, supervisors say they yearn to hug loved ones or to take a vacation. They juggle child care and work. They worry about what lies ahead.

Fires and floods, for all the loss and devastation they’ve wrought on the county in recent years, just aren’t the same, Rabbitt said.

“For the county, (a fire is) an event you hit head-on. You recover from it, then you rebuild and move forward. Now we’re in, what, the fifth month? When is it over? Nobody knows.”

The pandemic has dialed up the pressure to levels county leaders say they just haven’t experienced. It’s most evident in their email inboxes, which have been flooded with pent-up demands and pressing concerns, much of it laced with obvious stress.

“The type of emails we get now, you can’t really write a response,” Rabbitt said. “You have to pick up the phone. People are frustrated, mad.”

People have experienced a monthslong adrenaline spike, and nerves are frayed.

“This one’s different because it’s so long. You’re almost living in this heightened awareness for months,” Hopkins said. “I think we’re all trying to figure out, ’How do we manage not burning out, but still working and performing at that level that’s called for at this moment?’”

Like supervisors, county staff have rarely enjoyed any time off. The county’s 24-hour Emergency Operations Center set a record at the outset, remaining open for 69 straight days, surpassing the 47 days it was open in the wake of the 2017 wildfires.

“For the county, (a fire is) an event you hit head-on. You recover from it, then you rebuild and move forward. Now we’re in, what, the fifth month? When is it over? Nobody knows.” — Supervisor David Rabbitt

For the past five months, Zane hasn’t taken any time off. In early March, she was just coming off a stinging election defeat at the hands of her former political ally and onetime boyfriend, former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey. She would have eight more months to serve out her term, but she wanted to get away from work and visit family and friends.

“I got to a moment after losing the campaign that I so wanted to just escape, run away, relax. That didn’t happen,” Zane said. “At the moment I was looking forward to that, everything turns upside down.”

Rabbitt and Hopkins have also put off vacations. Hopkins last week and this week paired a family trip to Southern California to see her mother while continuing to work on the road.

Gore, who, like Hopkins, has young children, sought refuge at Lake Sonoma two weeks ago, his first time off in months.

Gorin, as the board chair, envisioned a different trajectory for her year with the gavel, one she hoped would focus on climate change. Most of those plans had to be shelved.

“What we’re doing is very important,” she said. “I find it to be very exhausting, however, and very demoralizing.”

Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin has been working from her home office, which looks out onto her garden, during the coronavirus pandemic. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin has been working from her home office, which looks out onto her garden, during the coronavirus pandemic. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Gorin echoed a familiar refrain from her board colleagues in her objections to conducting business and socializing via computer and phone. She makes calls and answers emails, but much is lost without in-person communication, she said.

“I’m not seeing people. I’m not sitting with people in meetings, attending fundraisers, and that saddens me,” Gorin said. “Everything about our lives now is very challenging for me personally, as well as for my role as chair.”

Gore, who describes himself as a “raging extrovert,” said he, too, longs for the days of in-person interaction. Two months into the pandemic, he even took a test for coronavirus and quarantined for four days until he received the results so he could safely hug his mom.

Gore said the protracted grind of the pandemic, and the way the board has been forced to operate, have resulted in “digital fatigue.”

“The most difficult thing is discussing and voting on complex policy issues — the moratorium on evictions, the sick leave policy — these very thick things on Zoom,” Gore said. “It’s a very different process for complicated decision-making.”

Hopkins cycled through the personal highs and lows. She sometimes feels “ridiculously privileged.” She has a job. She can work from home. But as a working mother, she has deep-rooted concerns about the demands of balancing work and home life amid the pandemic.

“We’re faced with this impossible situation,” she said. “How do we do our jobs, which is 24/7? How do we raise children, which is 24/7? How do you draw those lines? How do you deal with feelings of guilt?”

There are times, she said, when Zoom calls are interrupted by the screams of her 18-month-old. Other times, she reflects on the joy of being able to sneak quick family moments into her busy schedule.

For Zane, who has embraced her final months as a county supervisor, the desire to escape no longer gnaws at her.

“I know right now that my community needs me,” Zane said. “That was my personal story — to go from a huge loss to, ‘I’ve got a job to do.’”

What’s coming next

Every supervisor believes the virus is here for the foreseeable future, that its effects will be felt throughout society for years, that the next few months, as the days grow shorter, could mark a darker time in Sonoma County’s fight against the pandemic.

Hopkins sees restrictions on economic and civic life tightening. She doesn’t anticipate large events, like graduations, happening for another year. Gorin anticipates economic aftershocks lingering for two.

“We’re going to have to learn how to live this way for a while,” Zane said.

Gore agreed.

“For me, it’s the fact that this could be years. Just wrap your head around that,” he said. “That’s not pessimism, that’s preparedness.”

Despite their place at the helm of the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, supervisors — and public health officials — are still in many ways preparing for the unknown.

Even before the coronavirus struck, life for working families was a precarious balance, Hopkins said.

“We were all just making it work,” Hopkins said. “And then the pandemic just showed how fragile and impossible that situation is. Because it evaporated overnight, and we were left to reckon with the fact that government doesn’t have any meaningful solutions for working households with children.”

She has little hope for resolution from Washington, D.C., even as concerns mount over the future of unemployment benefits and the potential for skyrocketing demand for food aid and other social services.

Rabbitt said there’s an urgency to get things done as fall approaches.

“Usually, flu season is through the winter months,” he said, referencing the potential for the disease to become resurgent during the cold, dark winter months. “I do worry about what’s going to happen this fall and through winter if we don’t get things in a better place.”

Businesses, too, are likely to suffer more, Rabbitt feared, saying restaurants won’t have the option for outdoor dining when it is cold and rainy.

He bracketed those fears with an optimism linked to experience of past crises, especially the county’s recent experience with wildfire.

“All I know is that we will get through this,” he said. “I have faith that therapeutics will follow, vaccines will follow.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine