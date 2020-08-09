As he kept up with news of the coronavirus’s early spread across the globe nearly seven months ago, Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore remembers a sinking feeling washing over him.

The feeling of dread only grew in early March after a conversation with a congressman in Washington, D.C. Gore was in the capital on county business when he met with Rep. John Garamendi, the Fairfield Democrat.

“I’ll never forget Congressman Garamendi looking at me and three other county supervisors, and saying, ‘I just got this briefing. This is going to be big,’ ” Gore said.

In the ensuing weeks, pressure mounted on local leaders as they confronted what they say has been their greatest test — managing the county’s response to a historic pandemic and salvaging the county’s battered economy.

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, like the rest of his colleagues, has been working from home and attending virtual Board of Supervisors meetings. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Now, county supervisors are preparing to enter the sixth month of that fight, grappling with the growing toll of a contagion that has just entered its deadliest phase yet — 23 deaths since July 23 — along with an economic recession that has left as many as 30,000 residents out of work and a set of challenges that have complicated the invisible threat.

While they have been tested before by devastating fires and flooding over the past three years, the five incumbents all acknowledge they couldn’t have foreseen the current reality: The county is awash in a far more prolonged and expansive emergency that has put unprecedented strain on the social safety net and laid bare a disparate toll on local seniors and the Latino community, who have borne the brunt of the pandemic.

That reckoning makes them all the more wary of what’s to come.

“It’s the middle of summer, and we’re dealing with this,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt. “I can only imagine when the fall comes around, when the days start getting darker.”

Fraught time for county leadership

The last time supervisors were together in the same room for a board meeting was Feb. 25. Just six days later, county officials confirmed their first case of COVID-19, a passenger from a cruise ship that visited Mexico.

On March 6, the county announced the virus had infected a second local resident aboard the Grand Princess. It would mark an inflection point for the public response to the pandemic in Sonoma County, where more than 3,500 have been infected and 47 have died. Over the next five months, officials have confronted the contagion with an evolving set of rules while conducting all county business remotely.

The Grand Princess is docked at the Port of Oakland on Monday, March 9, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Since early March, the five-member board has convened 24 virtual meetings. Supervisors have witnessed a wave of business closures and thousands of people apply overnight for jobless aid, more than at any point during the Great Recession. They’ve fielded emails pressing for more aggressive intervention to safeguard public health and the economy as well as messages from those who believe the pandemic is a hoax.

Proving it isn’t can be more difficult than other disasters. This isn’t a fire, Gore said. You can see those. But the microscopic virus, while unseen, is devastatingly pervasive.

“Everybody has been infected by COVID — by the uncertainty, by the disruption,” Gore said.

While shopping late last month at Petaluma Market, a locally owned grocer in his district, Rabbitt decided to check in with a store manager. Marveling at the changes in daily life since the pandemic set in, Rabbitt said the manager acknowledged the first few weeks were difficult. The grocer said he didn’t know what to do to keep people safe.

“Now it’s part of doing business,” Rabbitt said, ticking off the pandemic precautions one by one. “(Line) spacing, limiting the number of people. Shields up. Masks on. I’ll tell you, I’ve been really impressed with all of the different business sectors.”

The new normal, a ubiquitous phrase at the start of the coronavirus’s spread, came in fits and starts, with county supervisors and public health officials at first seeking a unified way forward.

On March 15, nearly two weeks after the county first declared a public health emergency. Supervisors Susan Gorin, Lynda Hopkins, Shirlee Zane and Rabbitt appeared together with top health officials for a news conference where officials discussed the first known case of community spread of COVID-19.

Supervisors helped shape the county’s first set of health orders, seeking and receiving exemptions that would allow the area’s wine industry to continue production work when many other commercial sectors deemed nonessential would be forced to close.