After Kyle Rittenhouse trial, a city and country wonder ‘where we go from here’

KENOSHA, Wis. — The deadly rifle fire pierced the air just a block from Linda Tolliver’s used tire shop, and nearly 15 months later the 18-year-old gunman, Kyle Rittenhouse, went on trial in a courthouse only four blocks away.

Since the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, there has been a national spotlight on this small city along the shore of Lake Michigan that Tolliver, 78, calls home.

“I’m exhausted,” she said from inside a frigid garage lined with car jacks and stacks of tires. “Where we go from here, no one knows.”

On Saturday, a day after Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the shootings on Aug. 25, 2020, during a protest against police brutality after a Black man was shot, an eerie calm blanketed the city.

Outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, a man paced back and forth carrying an American flag. Television news trucks were packing up. And nearby, city workers assembled a makeshift ice rink for holiday frivolity.

Still, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers kept 500 National Guard troops on call.

It took the overwhelmingly white jury — seven women and five men — 3½ days to reach its decision inside the downtown courthouse, a capstone to a two-week trial that has amplified bitter national debate over guns, vigilantism and law and order.

A handful of demonstrations took place Friday night and early Saturday from New York to Portland, Oregon, against what protesters see as a failure of the criminal justice system.

As Rittenhouse was driven out of Kenosha in an SUV following the verdicts, a documentary film crew with Fox News rode alongside.

“The jury reached the correct verdict. Self-defense is not illegal,” Rittenhouse said in footage released Saturday. “And I believe they came to the correct verdict, and I’m glad that everything went well.”

Decades before it became the backdrop of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and, in subsequent days, of burning buildings and of Rittenhouse firing his AR-15, Kenosha was perhaps best known for having assembled Hornets and Gremlins for the now-defunct American Motors Corp. The current attention, residents say, may cause a permanent scarlet letter for the Rust Belt city of 100,000 people.

“The violence, the death, that’s the first thing Americans think of when someone mentions this city,” said Kevin Ervin, who co-owns Franks Diner downtown. Between serving up heaps of his special known as the “garbage plate” — hash browns, eggs, green peppers, onions, bacon — he paused to reflect on the events of the last year.

In the days after Rusten Sheskey, a white Kenosha police officer, shot and paralyzed Blake, protesters marched up and down the street outside Ervin’s restaurant.

Federal law enforcement and National Guard troops were dispatched across the city for several weeks to protect property. But many small businesses were destroyed or damaged in the unrest.

“It quickly escalated,” Ervin said, recalling the moment he saw flames. A restaurant down the block began to burn.

“I feared for my business,” he said. “We thought the whole city might burn.”

Rittenhouse, a resident of Antioch, Illinois, had been visiting friends and family in Kenosha. He arrived at the protests carrying a firearm and shot the three white men, saying later in court that he had acted in self-defense.

Ervin followed the trial closely, and a single thought played repeatedly through his mind: “Why would a kid arrive at this moment of chaos with a gun?”

“It made no sense,” he said, adding that he thought justice was not served. “There has to be some accountability.”

Twenty miles southwest of Kenosha, past dried corn fields, Rachel Hird, who owns an antiques store in Antioch, stood inside on a quiet Saturday morning as a few patrons wandered past. Hird said she didn’t watch much of the trial.

“From what I know, it seems he was defending himself,” she said. “But it’s disturbing to see kids carrying guns in the street.”

Video presented during the trial showed Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse through a parking lot before Rittenhouse shot him.

The second man Rittenhouse killed, Huber, could be seen swinging a skateboard at Rittenhouse’s head before attempting to grab his rifle in the middle of a street where hundreds of protesters gathered.

Near the end of the trial, Rittenhouse took the stand and testified that he had showed up to protect property and to offer medical aid to anybody who needed it.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Rittenhouse said. “I defended myself.”

On that night, 25-year-old Emily Orr was protesting for racial justice and an end to police brutality. She’s a mental health therapist and part-time bartender who is a native of Kenosha. Orr has lived here her entire life except for a few years when she attended graduate school in Milwaukee. She said she was being hit by police tear gas as Rittenhouse fired the fatal rounds into Rosenbaum and Huber.