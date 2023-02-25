After long delay, Moderna pays NIH for COVID vaccine technique

As Moderna racked up tens of billions of dollars in sales of its coronavirus vaccine, the company held off on paying for the rights to a chemical technique that scientists said it had borrowed from government-funded research and used in its wildly successful shot.

But Moderna and the government have now reached an agreement. The company said Thursday that it had made a $400 million payment for the technique that will be shared by the National Institutes of Health and two American universities where the method was invented.

The payment, disclosed in Moderna’s latest earnings report, represented a small victory for the experts and activists who long argued that the company had resisted acknowledging its debt to the government and academic researchers.

“If pharmaceutical companies are going to make billions of dollars, it seems reasonable that the scientists who helped generate some of the initial intellectual property and the universities also share some of the gains,” said Jason McLellan, a structural biologist who in 2017 led efforts to devise the technique in question as a researcher at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College. “A lot of that will now be reinvested for future development and research.”

Moderna is still locked in a separate high-stakes dispute with the NIH over who invented the central component of the vaccine, the genetic sequence that helps recipients produce an immune response.

The NIH said its scientists, some of whom had been collaborating for years with Moderna, had helped to design that sequence. Moderna also received nearly $10 billion in taxpayer funding to develop and test the vaccine, and to provide doses to the federal government. The company has sold roughly $36 billion worth of coronavirus vaccines worldwide.

But even as the fight over the sequence attracted public attention, including suggestions from the NIH that it might consider legal action, another standoff played out largely in private, this one concerning the chemical tweak that was the subject of the payments announced Thursday.

That technique was integral to a number of coronavirus vaccines, including Moderna’s, scientists said. It entailed changing the mRNA code within the vaccines so that they would help people generate an immune response to the version of spike proteins present on the surface of the coronavirus before they fused with human cells.

It appeared indisputable to legal experts that government and academic researchers had invented the technique. Scientists at Dartmouth, Scripps Research, in California, and the NIH published findings in 2017 and filed for a patent. A patent was issued in 2021.

Other vaccine makers, too, acknowledged relying on those researchers’ work. By the end of 2021, seven pharmaceutical companies had agreed to pay the three institutions for the use of their technique. Among them was BioNTech, whose coronavirus vaccine made with Pfizer became the main competitor to Moderna’s.

But negotiations with Moderna were slower. The delay in licensing the spike technology became another sore point between the company and the government.

“Moderna has benefited richly from government largesse, and it does owe a public duty, but it’s been very begrudging and slow in acknowledging that public duty,” said Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University.

Gostin said the agreement announced Thursday, which was finalized in December, was “a small token in the right direction.”

Chris Ridley, a Moderna spokesperson, said in a statement that the company and the government “have been engaged in productive discussions since 2020 regarding the licensing of certain patents related to COVID-19 vaccines.” He added, “It was always our intention to reach an agreement, and we were pleased to have done so this past December.”

The NIH did not immediately answer questions about negotiations with Moderna or whether it was still awaiting licensing fees from any other vaccine makers.

Under the agreement with Moderna, the company made what it described as a $400 million “catch-up payment” to the NIH The government will share that money with Dartmouth and Scripps. The individual scientists who helped invent the technique are also likely to receive a portion of the payment, experts said. Moderna said the agreement also required royalty payments representing low single-digit percentages of future COVID-19 vaccine sales.

The company has forecast COVID vaccine sales of $5 billion for 2023.

The NIH tends to be uneasy about aggressively asserting legal rights to its work, experts said, a stance that some activists believe hurts taxpayers who face high prices for medicines developed with government funding and research. In the case of the dispute over the spike-protein technique, experts said, the NIH was in a particularly tricky position because of its parallel fight over who ultimately invented the vaccine.