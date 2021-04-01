After more than a year, thousands return to class in Santa Rosa

Just before 8 a.m. Thursday, three buses rolled down Vallejo Street in Santa Rosa and pulled up in front of Brook Hill Elementary School. Kids in alternating seats — there were only three students in the first full-sized bus — stepped onto the sidewalk to have their temperatures taken, their grade level confirmed and to have a colored sticker affixed to their clothing.

Once checked in, off they want to class for the first time in more than a year.

Thursday marked the single largest day of students returning to campuses across Sonoma County since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered nearly 175 schools on March 13, 2020. Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest school district with approximately 5,000 elementary students and nearly 11,000 in secondary grades, began its return to in-person learning Thursday morning.

About 75% of elementary students throughout the district opted to return to campus with the rest continuing to learn full time from home, according to district officials. The students who chose in-person instruction are split into two groups, with half attending school on Mondays and Tuesdays and the second group attending in-person on Thursdays and Fridays. School starts at 8 a.m. and students are dismissed at 12:20 p.m.

At Brook Hill, because of safety protocols, teachers and staff could not form the human tunnel they usually have kids run through on the first day of school. And kids walked to recess with what one teacher described as a “bike length” between each body and were instructed to play within their marked zone on the playground. Drinking fountains were wrapped in black plastic and taped over — no sharing of faucets. On the west side of campus there was a white tent — it was the school’s mandated isolation room should anyone get sick.

But much looked the same as it would on a typical “first day.” Teachers went over rules and expectations — some of which had a familiar feel like “Raise your hand,” or “Please stay seated.” Others seemed different — kindergartners sitting behind plastic shields at their desks and kids eating snacks six feet apart.

But in kindergarten there was still Play-Doh. In fifth grade there were laptops and headphones and password issues. And recess had bouncing balls and blacktop races and zips down the slide.

“I’m just feeling so ready to get some normalcy back,” Brook Hill principal Indy Monday said. “We have done an excellent job with distance learning. My teachers and staff members are incredible. We have done great work, but our kids need to be back in school. They need to see each other in person.”

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

