After resigning amid sexual assault claims, Dominic Foppoli files to run again for Windsor mayor

Former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who resigned in May under a cloud of sexual assault and misconduct claims, has filed paperwork to run for his old seat in November 2022, according to copies of the forms reviewed by The Press Democrat.

Foppoli filed to run for the office on Tuesday. He could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Foppoli, first elected to the council in 2014, served two years as the town’s appointed mayor before being elected to the post in 2020. He resigned from his post after nine women, including Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus, publicly accused him of sexual assault.

His apparent move seems bound to reopen still-raw wounds for Windsor and to plunge the town into a fresh maelstrom of state and national media attention.

The town council has struggled to move beyond the scandal, with bitter debate emerging over how to fill his seat. Town officials have been criticized for their handling of two previous warnings about Foppoli’s behavior toward women.

The 39-year-old vintner filed the campaign form as at least three government agencies continue active investigations into him.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating sexual assault allegations against Foppoli since early April, when The San Francisco Chronicle published a report detailing the allegations of four women. The investigation has not concluded, and authorities have declined to comment on its progress.

The investigation is ongoing, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Juan Valencia said Wednesday.

Foppoli is also being investigated on suspicion of felony sexual battery by the Palm Beach Police Department in Florida. Reality television star Farrah Abraham has accused Foppoli in an April 2 police report of assault in an undated encounter at a single-family home in the wealthy Florida enclave.

Mayor Sam Salmon, the longtime councilman appointed to replace Foppoli, said all town council members received word of Foppoli’s filing in an email Wednesday morning from the town clerk.

Salmon said he isn’t convinced Foppoli is actually planning to run again in a town where a huge contingent of residents said they wanted him gone. He speculated that the move might be a way to salvage any money Foppoli has in his campaign war chest.

“If it really is a plan to run for office, then I’m surprised,” he said. “But it might be just a way to keep that campaign money alive. You can’t spend it on yourself.”

Foppoli filed a campaign finance report for his old campaign, Friends of Dominic Foppoli for Mayor 2020, on July 20. He reported having a cash balance of $23,629.

Salmon said the town’s feelings of wanting Foppoli off the council were clear during emotional council meetings where residents and fellow council members asked Foppoli to resign, and the tone has settled since he did.

“I would think people would just roll their eyes. ‘Are you really running?’” he said. “Unless something comes out and Dominic can say ‘You were wrong about me.’ Because that’s gotta happen or yeah, people would react (similarly.)

“We need to be careful. That’s just a form. I think there may be more to that.”

Two investigations into Foppoli’s political activity also remain open under the Fair Political Practices Commission, the state campaign finance watchdog agency.

State investigators in June began looking into a complaint that Foppoli violated campaign finance rules with past payments, including to a former girlfriend and to the finance chief of his family’s Healdsburg winery.

A more recent complaint, opened in August, alleges Foppoli had conflicts of interest while voting on a proposed Town Green development because he owns a property about 600 feet from the massive development.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.