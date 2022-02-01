Subscribe

After-school studies

January 31, 2022
Updated 2 hours ago

Some school children from Roseland Elementary work with a music instructor as they take beginning guitar lessons at the Roseland Music Academy’s after school program. Future shredders and mariachi guitar players learn the basics of the instrument in the Roseland Music Academy after-school program at Roseland Elementary in Santa Rosa. The beginning class learned their first chords on Monday, the D and E minor and the dreaded G. “It hurts my fingers,” said Jameson Reed, 10, at the beginning of class, but by the end he declared, “the G chord is easy.”

