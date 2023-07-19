Here’s where Dunbar elementary students are going after Sonoma Valley school’s closure

Woodland Star Charter School will get three new students, including: 1 first-grader, 1 second-grader and 1 third-grader.

Sassarini Elementary will get six new students, including: 1 first-grader, 1 second-grader, 2 third-graders and 2 fourth-graders.

When Dunbar Elementary School closed at the end of the 2022-23 school year, students and their families were given their choice of local elementary schools for the upcoming year. They chose the following schools in Sonoma Valley.

(This is the first in a two-part series on the upcoming transition involving Dunbar Elementary School and Woodland Star Charter School students in fall 2023.)

Feelings of excitement and apprehension were palpable as families made plans to move their students out of Dunbar Elementary School, which closed in June.

“Overall, we know that students are excited about making new friends and that the teachers and staff in Sonoma Valley Unified School District strive to build relationships with students so that they know they are cared for,” said Dr. Jeanette Chien, superintendent of the district. “However, based on prior experience with school consolidations, I know and understand parents are usually a bit apprehensive about students going to a new school. Change is hard for people, and we are aware of this.”

Due to steadily declining enrollment, the school district’s board of trustees voted on April 20 to close Dunbar at the end of the 2022-23 school year. It was established in 1857, making it one of the oldest elementary schools in California. The district anticipated just 81 students next year, 71 of whom are now enrolled in new schools.

This was the first step in the district’s long-term plans for consolidation and reconfiguration.

Students and their families were then given the opportunity to enroll in any of the district’s remaining elementary schools, which includes four traditional K-5 public schools and two K-8 charter schools.

The vast majority — 58 students — picked El Verano, which is 8.3 miles from Dunbar. The two schools had a similar ethnic mix last year, with 73% Latinx and 18% white students at Dunbar compared to 79% Latinx and 17% white students at El Verano.

The schools also both offer the Creative Campus arts program in collaboration with the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation and Kimzin Creative, a Sonoma County arts and equity consulting group. The program strives to enhance student access to in-depth, quality arts education that combats social isolation, increases academic engagement, and celebrates the diversity and talent of students.

Six students who attended Dunbar last year will head to Sassarini and one will attend Prestwood. Three students will attend Woodland Star Charter School, one will switch to Sonoma Charter School and two students have picked schools outside of the Valley.

Dawn Mawhinney, the district’s director of educational services, said each family considered a variety of decisions as they selected their new schools.

“Some of the reasons are the location of their homes, parents’ work and specific programs the school offers,” she said.

The district’s schools are scheduled to open for instruction on Monday, Aug. 14. To mitigate some of the apprehension of former Dunbar students, staff members will be assigned to ride buses with them the first couple days of school, district office staff will welcome students to campus and site principals will work with their staffs to build inclusive environments.

Mawhinney noted that some of the Dunbar employees have transferred to El Verano to help accommodate the influx of new students.

“When the teachers and staff from Dunbar moved to their new locations, the needs of students and schools were considered,” she said.

Chien says that since most students from Dunbar will be moving to El Verano together, this should help minimize their feelings of isolation.

“In addition, we have support staff at every school that students can reach out to if they need to,” she said. “We want parents to feel reassured that we are aware that this is a period of transition, and creating a welcoming environment where students have a true sense of belonging is a high priority for us.”

Chien says that the school district has worked hard during the past year to incorporate social emotional learning into the classrooms.

“It is important that we tend to the needs of the whole child and help them learn skills that allow them to have agency and voice,” she said. “Students learn about empathy, collaboration, self-awareness, responsible decision-making and other interpersonal skills that are vital for school and life success. We feel that having students learn these skills will help them adjust and persevere as they go through any type of change they may face in life.”

Chien feels that the transition Dunbar students are making will be benefited by site administrators and teachers having undergone professional training on common initiatives and programs.

“This builds coherence across schools and allows for common knowledge, language and intended outcomes,” she said.

Also, a data management system enables teachers and staff members to track student progress and achievement across the district.

“This is useful as they can access this information as they plan instruction and support,” Chien said. “This will help ensure that students, regardless of which school they attend, will have some continuity in education.

“We will continue to support learning environments that focus on engaging students academically, and where they feel connected and valued.”

Meanwhile, Woodland Star Charter School is preparing to take over Dunbar’s Glen Ellen campus, which will be the focus of the second part of this series.

Reach the reporter, Dan Johnson, at daniel.johnson@sonomanews.com.