After student’s suicide, an elite New Jersey school says it fell ‘tragically short’

In April 2022, Jack Reid, a 17-year-old junior at one of the nation’s elite boarding schools, tucked a Bible into his gym shorts and a note into his pocket directing his parents to a Google document explaining his feelings of despair. Then, inside his dorm room, he took his life.

On Sunday, the anniversary of Jack’s death, the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey offered an extraordinary admission of failure, publicly acknowledging that it had been aware that Jack was being bullied by other students, but that it had fallen “tragically short” of its obligation to protect him.

“The school acknowledges that bullying and unkind behavior, and actions taken or not taken by the school, likely contributed to Jack’s death,” Lawrenceville officials wrote in a statement posted Sunday morning on the school’s website.

The school committed to taking a series of corrective actions including endowing a new dean’s position that will be focused on mental health issues, with a goal of becoming a model for anti-bullying and student mental health.

The statement was part of a negotiated settlement with Jack’s parents, Elizabeth and Bill Reid.

It offered a candid and detailed catalog of the school’s missteps before Jack’s death and a window into the culture of a private institution where room and board tops $76,000 a year. It also represents shifting attitudes surrounding the mental health crisis among teenagers and the role of bullying in an always complex set of factors that can contribute to suicide.

“We feel like we both have life sentences without the possibility of parole,” Dr. Elizabeth Reid, a clinical psychologist, said in an interview in which her husband also participated. “The only thing I’d love to change here is to get Jack back. I can’t.”

She added, “I do know if he were alive, he would want me — both of us — to try to make something good out of this and honor him in the way he lived his life.”

Richard Lieberman, lead suicide-prevention expert for the public school system in Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest system, called Lawrenceville’s response rare — and courageous. He said he had never before heard of a school’s accepting responsibility so publicly after a suicide.

“We need to talk more about this. We really do,” he said. “It’s a leading cause of death of our youth.”

Jack was bullied over the course of a year, the school said in the statement posted Sunday.

After his suicide, the school’s board of trustees retained the law firm Petrillo Klein & Boxer to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. The investigation included interviews with 45 students, faculty members and others, according to a detailed report on its findings, which the school provided to The New York Times.

The firm also reviewed emails from more than 100 students and school personnel, as well as Jack’s personal emails, phone records, text messages and internet searches, the report said.

“We said from the beginning, ‘Let’s seek the truth and follow it where it leads us. Period,’” Stephen Murray, Lawrenceville’s head of school, said Sunday. “And that’s what we’ve tried to do every step of the way.”

He added: “This happened on my watch and I’m grief stricken. And yet I can’t begin to compare that to the grief and sorrow of Bill and Elizabeth Reid.”

Lawrenceville’s statement said its settlement with the Reids was aimed at “honoring Jack, taking appropriate responsibility and instituting meaningful changes that will support the school’s aspirations of becoming a model for anti-bullying and student mental health.”

The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated an already worrying mental health emergency among teenagers, made worse by a severe shortage of therapists and treatment options and insufficient research to explain the trend. Nearly 3 in 5 girls reported feeling persistent sadness in 2021. Suicide rates also ticked up that year after a two-year decline, particularly in groups most affected by the pandemic, according to a report released in February by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Christine Yu Moutier, chief medical officer for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said the causes of suicide were always complex and were never tied to only one stressor.

“Bullying absolutely can be an important factor that can be part of the multifactor convergence of things that culminates in suicide,” Moutier said in an interview, speaking generally and not about Jack Reid’s death or any other specific incident. “But it is not thought, in any case of suicide, to be the sole cause.”