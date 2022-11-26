After surviving harrowing freeway shooting, East Bay activist asks for help

After a traumatic childhood that led to foster care, addiction and homelessness, Vincent Ray Williams III had turned his life around and dedicated himself to helping other unhoused and down-and-out people.

Now, after surviving a terrifying freeway shooting, Williams is the one who needs help.

Williams, founder and CEO of the East Bay nonprofit Urban Compassion Project, was rushing across the Bay Bridge on Friday, Nov. 18, to help a homeless woman in San Francisco when a shooting broke out and he was grazed in the head by a bullet. Now, trying to heal from a skull fracture and brain bleeding, Williams is out of work and worried about how he’ll pay his rent and medical bills.

Even so, he’s thankful.

“I just have this worry of these increasing costs,” said 35-year-old Williams. “But even still, I’m just grateful. I’m just grateful to be alive.”

The odds were stacked against Williams from the beginning. He was born HIV-positive in Oakland and funneled into the foster system, where he cycled through multiple placements — and group homes and juvenile halls. He ended up homeless and addicted to drugs.

Eventually, Williams got back on his feet and made his way into advocacy work. He founded the Urban Compassion Project, which cleans up illegal dumping in Oakland and connects unhoused residents with resources — while also helping them to advocate for their rights. On the night of Nov. 18, Williams got a call that security guards were harassing a homeless woman who was camping in the parking lot of a Best Buy in San Francisco. Williams jumped in his car and headed over, hoping to help de-escalate the situation and stand up for the woman.

But he never made it. As he was crossing the Bay Bridge near the Treasure Island exit, Williams (who admits he was speeding because he was anxious to reach the woman in need) noticed another car aggressively weaving in and out of traffic. After Williams passed the other car, the other car sped up and cut him off, Williams said. As Williams sped up and then slowed down, trying to pull away, the other driver stayed with him, he said.

“That’s basically when everything went dark,” Williams said. “And I started hearing ringing in my ears. I couldn’t see anything. I couldn’t hear anything.”

Williams didn’t know it at the time, but a bullet had grazed the top of his head. After managing to somehow stop the car without crashing, Williams went in and out of consciousness and was whisked to the hospital. Now, recovering at home, Williams says he’s in “excruciating pain” and still can’t think straight.

Williams, who already had been struggling to pay his bills, now has expenses mounting. He had just started a new job as a program coordinator at District Work, which provides “neighborhood ambassadors” that help clean up Bay Area neighborhoods and engage in community outreach. Now, he can’t work and is receiving no income.

A GoFundMe started by Williams’ friend had raised more than $21,000 as of Friday afternoon. The money is to help pay for his medical bills, which Williams’ friend estimates will be more than $150,000, even with insurance.

Williams also will have to take time off from his volunteer role at the Urban Compassion Project, which he calls his “life’s work.”

“It means the world to me,” he said.

In the meantime, it’s still unclear exactly what unfolded on the Bay Bridge that night. California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report that someone had been hit by gunfire on the bridge at 10 p.m., said Officer Andrew Barclay. When they arrived, they found one victim who was taken to the hospital.

No one had been arrested as of Friday, and CHP still was investigating possible motivations for the attack — including road rage, Barclay said.

“There is nothing to lead us to believe this was a targeted attack at this time,” he said. “The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still being reviewed by our detectives with assistance from witnesses.”

Reports of freeway shootings have quadrupled in the nine-county Bay Area over the last four years, driven by gang violence and an increase in road rage, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis. But arrests remain rare — authorities arrested a suspect in just 15% of the 457 shootings between 2018 and 2021.