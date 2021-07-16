After too many visitors, Maunawili Falls trail in Hawaii is closing for two years

A trail in eastern Hawaii is closing for two years after years of complaints.

Located in Oahu's eastern shore, Maunawili Falls trail is a popular destination. The hike takes visitors through tropical greenery to a small waterfall overlooking a secluded swimming hole that is deep enough for hikers to jump into.

But the trailhead is near the Maunawili Estates neighborhood, and residents have long complained of trash that hikers have left behind, as well as vandalism and unwanted behavior.

"I'm an avid hiker myself but I feel like there's a lot of disrespect with the hikers that come into this neighborhood," one resident told KHON2. "We've got people that use the restroom in the bushes next to people's houses."

The trail itself, which is often muddy, also requires improvement and repairs.

"The master plan will explore enhancements, such as developing on-site parking and comfort station facilities for trail users away from the adjacent neighborhood," Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a statement. "It will also address policies and procedures to support sustainable, long-term use of the trail in a way that prioritizes the protection of the cultural sites and is sensitive to area residents."

Access to Maunawili Falls is still available to the public. Visitors can instead hike to the falls using the Maunawili Trail, also known as the Maunawili Demonstration Trail. However, parking is not available and hikers must be dropped off, DLNR said.