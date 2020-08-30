Subscribe

Afternoon mowing sparks grass fire in Santa Rosa

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 29, 2020, 9:37PM
Updated 5 hours ago

A tractor mower hit a rock Saturday afternoon in southwest Santa Rosa, igniting a fire in dry grasses, fire officials said.

Firefighters stopped the blaze at 1.5 acres, Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said.

The fire started just before 2:15 p.m. Saturday at a property on Burbank Avenue north of Hearn Avenue. The fire burned slowly because the field had been mowed earlier in the season and the grass was not tall, Jenkins said. However, he warned against mowing during the heat in the day.

“Mow early, not late in the afternoon,” Jenkins said.

Santa Rosa firefighters were assisted by Sonoma County, Graton and Gold Ridge fire districts.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

