The day after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that left two people dead and 12 injured, Humboldt County residents continue to see power outages, closed roads and aftershocks.

Here is the latest:

10:15 a.m.: Power still out

By Wednesday morning, 13,923 customers were still without power, according to the Pacific Gas & Electric website.

The company plans to restore power to almost all residents by about 3 p.m.

The majority of the residents still in the dark are in Ferndale, Fortuna and Rio Dell, which were hit hardest by the earthquake, according to PG&E.

As of 9:40 a.m., about 6,500 PG&E customers in Fortuna still have not regained power.

About 60,000 homes and business were cut off from power for the majority of Tuesday. PG&E returned power to about 30,000 customers by 8 p.m.

9 a.m.: Road closed

A bridge spanning the Eel River, near Fernbridge, is still closed as of 9 a.m., according to Caltrans according to public information officer Manny Machado.

Route 211 at Fernbridge in Humboldt County will remain closed overnight, Tues. Dec. 20. Inspections to assess the condition of the bridge continue. We will provide further updates Wed. morning. Check https://t.co/faudYOtp7p or the QuickMap app for the latest road conditions. pic.twitter.com/oTbCA4oroL — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) December 21, 2022

The roadway, which had at least four cracks, was initially closed about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

All other state highway bridges around Rio Dell are open, Machado said.

8:30 a.m.: Multiple aftershocks

A magnitude 3.7 aftershock rattled the eastern portion of the county about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was about 4.6 miles east of Fortuna.

This was one of multiple aftershocks that have shook the region since the initial earthquake, which occurred in an area known as the Mendocino Triple Junction, where three tectonic plates meet.

At least 50 smaller quakes were reported in the region throughout Tuesday, according to the USGS.

8 a.m. Boil water advisories

The City of Rio Dell and portions of Fortuna are still under boil water advisories.

Some locations around these areas, such as Rio Dell Fire Hall (50 West Center Street, Rio Dell) and the Rohner Park Pavilion (9 Park Street, Fortuna), are providing potable water to residents.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.