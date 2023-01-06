Agencies bracing for coming storms, expected Russian River flooding

Local agencies, first responders and residents are bracing themselves for a series of storms headed to Sonoma County after this week’s wind-driven storm that caused one fatality and damage throughout the county.

According to the latest forecast in a series of fluctuating projections from the California Nevada River Forecast Center, the lower Russian River is expected to fill above 39 feet, seven feet above flood stage, by Tuesday evening.

With already-saturated soils, public officials say the additional moisture could bring more damage to flood-prone areas and could trap people for a number of days if they don’t evacuate in time.

“At this point, we're looking at both supporting ongoing recovery from the last one...and building capacity to respond,” said Chris Godley, director of Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management. “We really do have an eye on the Sunday through Tuesday time frame.”

An evacuation warning activated by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday remains in effect indefinitely, said Paul Gullixson, a spokesperson for the county.

That means thousands of people between Healdsburg and Jenner in low-lying areas along the mainstem river and its tributaries have been directed to gather essentials and be prepared to evacuate if ordered to do so.

There is not an end date at this point, Gullixson said. It will remain in effect until it is lifted due to changing weather conditions or until it is elevated to an evacuation order.

An evacuation center at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds remains open for people who need shelter. The American Red Cross is providing medicals services, including replacement of medical devices and prescriptions, as well as meals, snacks, toiletries and beds.

The first storm will hit Saturday around 4 a.m., lingering into Sunday afternoon and bringing around two inches of rain across most of the North Bay with 40 mph gusts, said Brayden Murdock, an National Weather Service meteorologist. High elevation areas could see another four inches of rain as well as 50 mph gusts.

The second storm, an atmospheric river, is headed to the North Bay Sunday night, lasting through most of Tuesday. It’s expected to bring another three to four inches of precipitation to the North Bay valleys, including Santa Rosa and Petaluma.

That storm will bring gusts up to 60 mph on mountain tops, and 40 mph gusts in the interior valley, Murdock said.

That means more trees, which were weakened from years of drought as well as the previous storm, could continue to fall, blocking roads in forested areas.

A third storm, coming in Thursday to Friday, is expected to bring light to moderate rain, according to Murdock, adding to the region’s an already heavily-saturated soil.

Due to the incoming storm, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has expanded a mutual aid agreement, which means help from five other states is on the way, spokesperson Megan McFarland said.

“But I think it's the residents themselves ― people that have taken to heart the need to prepare for their individual needs, families, neighborhoods,” Godley said. “That's what's really carrying the day. I mean, it's really people connecting, identifying those that might need assistance and helping to bring that assistance and those resources. That's certainly part of ‘Sonoma Strong’ really coming forward. And we can see that across the county here in every area.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Sonoma county fire here