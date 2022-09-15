Agencies report little to no damage to public infrastructure from Santa Rosa earthquake

Tuesday night’s earthquake in Santa Rosa appears to have caused little to no damage to public infrastructure, according to preliminary reports from a number of agencies handling transportation, water, roadways and other municipal services .

Shortly after the magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook the North Bay Tuesday evening, local agencies began to deploy crews to inspect bridges, roads, water systems and buildings.

The quake was centered about 2 miles northeast of central Santa Rosa, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Here’s what local agencies have found so far.

Sonoma Water

Sonoma Water, which provides drinking water to more than 600,000 consumers in Sonoma and northern Marin counties, was able to respond quickly after the earthquake and reported no damage to its systems.

“Within the first couple hours after the earthquake (we) knew that all of our facilities were intact and in good shape,“ Brad Sherwood, assistant general manager at Sonoma Water.

The agency has someone assigned to overseeing its system around the clock, and that person was able to monitor pipeline pressure, storage tank issues and any other problems, Sherwood said. The agency also sent out crews to check storage tanks and a booster station by Spring Lake, less than 3 miles from the earthquake’s epicenter.

Sonoma County transportation, public works and general services

Johannes Hoevertsz, Sonoma County’s transportation and public works director, who also oversees the county’s General Services department, said crews began inspections Tuesday evening and will likely wrap up checks by Thursday.

So far there have been no reports of damage to bridges, poles, viaducts or public works’ water tanks, Hovertsz said.

“We’ve been very fortunate,” he said.

One building had a few ceiling tiles buckle, but county inspectors confirmed there was no structural damage, Hovertsz said.

Santa Rosa public works

City crews also began inspections last night of buildings, roads, water systems and other infrastructure, said Lon Peterson, director of communications for Santa Rosa.

The inspections have not found any major damage, Peterson said.

“We’re thankful,” said Peterson. “This community has had its fair share of crisis.”

Caltrans

Inspections of roadways and bridges by a Caltrans team found no damage, said Jeff Weiss, spokesperson for the department.

Under the transportation department’s policy, the department does not have to conduct inspections for earthquakes under magnitude 5.5 because of how its bridges are designed, Weiss said.

However, the department did send out five people to conduct checks in the Santa Rosa area following Tuesday’s quake, Weiss said.

“Given the amount of research we’ve done, we know that our designs can withstand a very large earthquake,” Weiss said.

SMART

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit paused all trains for 15 minutes following the earthquake Tuesday night to evaluate the magnitude and need for inspections, said Matt Stevens, a SMART spokesperson.

Similar to CalTrans, SMART’s protocol stipulates that tracks should be inspected after an earthquake measuring 5.0 or higher.

“We confirmed how strong the quake was and where the epicenter was and that took about 15 minutes,” Stevens said.

He noted the tracks are designed to withstand such seismic activity.

“We did not suffer any damage last night,” Stevens said.

Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport

The airport also came through without damage, said Jon Stout, the airport manager.

The airport’s emergency protocol requires inspections of the airfield, terminal, buildings, culverts and bridges, Stout said.

Staff began inspections immediately after the earthquake and wrapped up by 7:30 p.m. Stout said.

“Everything was all clear,” he said.

Stout added that the earthquake did not impact flights.

“Luckily we had few passengers at that moment,” Stout said. “We were between flights.”

