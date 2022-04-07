Aggressive Santa Rosa dogs that killed 2 cats impounded

Two aggressive dogs that killed two cats while terrorizing a central Santa Rosa neighborhood in February got loose on Tuesday and were captured and taken into custody by Sonoma County Animal Services.

Brian Whipple, animal service operations manager, said Wednesday that “both dogs were appropriately seized and impounded and will remain in the possession of the county until either the owners relinquish custody to the county or the Santa Rosa City Attorney’s Office takes them to court.”

The Feb. 18 incident so horrified Santa Rosa City Council member Victoria Fleming that she and her staff began working to toughen the current city ordinance that outlines the consequences an owner will face should their loose dog attack another animal.

The pit bull and mixed shepherd had previously been designated “potentially dangerous” by the county after that incident, which incensed some residents because they also cornered a woman in a carport. But the dogs were calm by the time the animal services officer saw them and returned them to their owners.

Alan Butler, whose orange and white tabby, Bel, was killed Feb. 18, saw the dogs out loose on Tuesday and alerted another area resident, Matt Malik.

Malik, whose cat, Dale, was also killed in February as Malik and his husband J Mullineaux tried to stop the dogs, said he drove around the Grace Tract neighborhood Tuesday warning people who were out walking their dogs.

An animal services officer was soon called and rounded up the canines.

“I’m glad she (the officer) got them before they ruined more lives,” Malik said, adding that he and his husband are still trying to deal with the trauma of losing their beloved pet so violently.

Authorities are investigating how the dogs got out of the home. Their owners had been told to keep the dogs inside at all times, and had to agree to post warning signs in front of their home, and keep the dogs muzzled and wearing orange collars designating them as “potentially dangerous.”

However, Santa Rosa Assistant City Attorney Adam Abel said it doesn’t really matter what the findings of the investigation are, that the dogs got out is all he needs to now ask a judge to designate them “vicious dogs” and have them humanely euthanized.

The only other option is for the owners to relinquish the dogs to the county, which handles animal enforcement for the city, which would likely also euthanize them, Abel said.

Not only did the owners violate the requirements they had to follow, it’s against the state code that the county and city follow for dogs deemed “vicious” to live in a house with minor children. The owners, he said, have two minor children.

Press Democrat efforts Wednesday to reach the owners of the dogs were not successful.

“There were a lot of upset people (after the dogs got out),” Abel said. “I got over a dozen emails from people in the neighborhood who said they had to take defensive actions to avoid being attacked by the dogs. I would be stunned and amazed if I didn’t get a ‘vicious’ designation from the court.”

“It’s regrettable and it’s always sad, but the owners violated the requirements and unfortunately now the dogs are going to suffer the consequences,” he said. “Few shelters will take vicious dogs and if they’re adopted, I’d be unleashing them on another neighborhood.”

The Santa Rosa Public Safety Subcommittee will receive a staff presentation about the ordinance and ways to revise it during a 9 a.m. meeting on June 15 at 100 Santa Rosa Ave. The subcommittee is expected to decide if it should recommend that the issue go before the full council, Fleming said. The subcommittee will be taking public comments at a virtual meeting on April 20 beforehand.

“I want the ordinance to give broader discretion to the City Attorney’s Office so they can ask for an animal to be declared vicious after just one attack on another animal,” she said. “Currently you can’t get that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.