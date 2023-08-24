A kayaker had a "close encounter with a shark" at Pebble Beach just south of Pescadero on Tuesday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office reported.

The sheriff's office said in a social media post that the shark exhibited "aggressive" behavior.

Earlier today, we received a report of aggressive shark behavior in the vicinity of Pebble Beach, just south of Pescadero, in state beach jurisdiction. A kayaker had a close encounter with a shark, but thankfully emerged unharmed. pic.twitter.com/CrAy7K23lb — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) August 22, 2023

The Mercury News reported that the shark laid its jaws into the middle of a kayak, and a 19-year-old man, who had been fishing from inside the boat, fell into the water. The man then safely swam about 500 feet to shore.

The sheriff's department said the man was "unharmed" and did not specify the type of shark or give any details on its size.

Pebble Beach is part of Bean Hollow State Beach, which is about a 60-minute drive south of San Francisco. The sheriff's office said this is the first shark encounter reported in this area since the start of the year.

"While today's incident didn't lead to any injuries, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of staying vigilant and cautious when enjoying the ocean," the sheriff's office said.

The beach was temporarily closed, KRON-TV reported.

California State Parks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.