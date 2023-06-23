Lake Sonoma is brimful with water. But its lone drive-in campground, one of Sonoma County’s largest, is silent and empty.

As the summer gets into full swing, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the site and surrounding public lands, is struggling to advance long-needed water and power upgrades at Liberty Glen Campground.

The impact: About 100 sites will sit vacant for the foreseeable future.

“Without electricity, we don’t have water. Without water, we don’t have camping.” Operations Project Manager Chris Schooley

Most of the 115 sites at 15 popular boat-in and hike-in campgrounds around the sprawling lake are available for reservation, though some individual sites remain under water, given the lake’s high level.

And the day-use areas, such as trails and the busy boat ramp, remain the chief draws.

“The interest we still see is in our boats, in our primitive campgrounds and day use for boating and Yorty Creek,” said Nick Malasavage, chief of operations and readiness for the Army Corps’ Golden Gate District. “A lot of our visitors actually come for day use.”

But it’s unknown when the Corps will be able to open the drive-in campground off Rockpile Road, which is one of several places aging infrastructure has interrupted service, officials said. The park, built out mostly in the 1970s and 80s, has just endured a lot of wear and tear.

“It’s a great piece of our park. It’s wildly popular. It’s very much on my radar,” said Operations Project Manager Chris Schooley, who manages the park.

Also closed to the public is the Don Clausen Fish Hatchery, once toured by 4,000 school kids each year, as well as lake visitors, Malasavage said. It’s been shuttered since the pandemic started, and the Corps later discovered a bat infestation and damage from a leaking roof that is being addressed.

“So when we do open, we’re open for good,” he said.

Visitors still can check out the fish ladders and crowder ponds outdoors, used when steelhead and coho salmon make their spawning runs and are collected to produce hatchery fish, he said.

The Milt Brandt Visitor Center, for the first time since the beginning of June, also is open seven days a week now, thanks to some staffing assistance from Sonoma Water. Park rangers and volunteers also work at the center.

Visitors can find trail maps, recreational information, exhibits about the Dry Creek watershed’s cultural and natural history and other programming. It’s open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

But the matter of drive-in campgrounds remains a challenge, both at Lake Sonoma and the Army Corps’ Lake Mendocino outside Ukiah. That’s where the abundance of rain this winter pushed the reservoir level so high that Bushay Campground, at the junction of the East Fork Russian River, remains closed — its inland road still under 4 or 5 feet of water, Malasavage said.

At nearby Kyen Campground, on the north shore, repairs are still underway related to the 2021 Hopkins Fire.

“We are confident,” Malasavage said, “we may be open (this season), and then it’s just lake levels at Lake Mendocino that will dictate whether they will be open or not.

At Lake Sonoma, Liberty Glen Campground was last open in 2020 and part of 2021, when intermittent camping was allowed during “flashes of openness as we motored through the pandemic,” Malasavage said.

“We’ve kind of been confronted with some of these aging infrastructure issues that haven’t been dealt with in the past.” Operations Project Manager Chris Schooley

But after a decade of patchwork repairs on the aging water distribution system season by season, the Corps decided to take advantage of last year’s low visitor numbers — a result of ongoing drought that eventually brought the lake to record-low levels — to replace a transformer for the water treatment equipment and install new underground piping that serves the campground’s restroom and water faucets.

That effort, in turn, exposed still-undiagnosed issues with the electrical distribution system that powers the water pumps and lights, risking the safety and security of visitors, were they allowed in, Schooley said.

The Corps is just now working out a contract for the electrical diagnostics work — “Phase I” of a two-phase job, he said. It’s unclear when Phase II, rehabilitation of the system, will begin.

Though the campground has operated “dry” at times in the past, Schooley said one of his priorities since coming on board as Lake Sonoma park manager was upgrading the water system so that’s no longer necessary.

“Without electricity, we don’t have water. Without water, we don’t have camping,” he said.

No one knows when the campground will reopen.

“In part to be able to provide better service, we’ve kind of been confronted with some of these aging infrastructure issues that haven’t been dealt with in the past,” Schooley said, “and, really, there is no way to keep the campground half open.”

