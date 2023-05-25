Agreement allows Sonoma County sheriff’s watchdog to investigate fatal shooting by deputy

COLIN ATAGI AND ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 24, 2023, 6:11PM
Under a new agreement announced Wednesday, Sonoma County’s law enforcement watchdog no longer needs to wait for the Sheriff’s Office to conclude internal investigations when deputies kill people before beginning its own, independent inquiries.

Embracing its new powers, the oversight agency, the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, has already begun investigating the fatal shooting of migrant worker David Pelaez-Chavez by a sheriff’s deputy in July 2022.

That investigation began earlier this month, said John Alden, the director of the watchdog agency.

The killing, where Deputy Michael Dietrick fired three shots at Pelaez-Chavez alongside a remote Knights Valley creekbed, sparked public outrage while underscoring the limits of sheriff’s department oversight.

Pelaez-Chavez’s family is suing the county and Sheriff’s Office in federal court, alleging wrongful death and excessive use of force.

Now, as criminal investigations into the shooting reach their ninth month without any conclusions, the new agreement accelerates an outside inquiry that may not have been possible for months, if not longer, Alden said.

The deal was reached earlier this month between the oversight agency and unions representing sworn staff in the Sheriff’s Office: the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association and Sonoma County Law Enforcement Association.

The agreement brings the county closer to the oversight structure envisioned by champions of Measure P, a ballot measure overwhelmingly backed by voters in 2020 to bolster civilian review of the Sheriff’s Office.

It comes after months of legal wrangling by police unions who felt their members’ bargaining rights were undercut by the measure. They waged a successful battle before the state Public Employment Relations Board, which found in their favor and faulted the way the Board of Supervisors had advanced the measure to the ballot.

For a time, those rulings, though partly thrown out by the state Supreme Court, stalled implementation of the new Measure P powers.

“We are always pleased to partner with the county to strengthen the community’s trust in law enforcement,” DSA President Cody Ebert said in a statement Wednesday. “Together, we achieved stronger oversight while ensuring our members are treated fairly.”

The watchdog agency’s independent investigatory powers remained in question even after the county and sheriff’s department unions reached a deal last summer that they said cleared the way for civilian oversight as intended under Measure P.

The county said at the time that deal would ensure the watchdog office's ability to pursue “independent investigations of serious instances of alleged misconduct, with greater access to and cooperation with Sheriff’s Office internal investigations.”

Backers of Measure P questioned that assurance by the county.

Up until now, IOLERO investigations could only be done after a Sheriff’s Office internal investigation was completed.

The agreement between the watchdog agency and the unions has removed the waiting time for investigations into deaths in custody and deaths caused by Sheriff’s Office personnel.

“From this moment forward, we are working on that concurrently,” Alden said.

The agreement should grant the public insight into deaths in custody or caused by Sheriff’s Office personnel much sooner.

The deal gives the oversight agency and Sheriff’s Office investigators more equal footing, according to the county, so “the public can have more confidence in the independence of both investigations,” the county said in a summary of the deal on Wednesday.

IOLERO staff will also be able to interview sheriff’s personnel quicker after the acts in question, when their memories will be fresher. Conversely, Sheriff’s Office employees will know investigators’ conclusions sooner and, thus, face less uncertainty themselves, according to the county’s summary.

“This agreement strikes the right balance between increased transparency, cooperation with all stakeholders and the due process rights of sheriff’s office employees,” Damian Evans, president of the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Association, said in a statement. The group represents correctional deputies, park rangers and dispatchers.

IOLERO, formed in 2015, is the county’s civilian-led law enforcement oversight agency, responsible for auditing the Sheriff’s Office’s internal investigations and for recommending, in certain cases, policy changes and personnel discipline.

It was established after the 2013 shooting of 13-year-old Andy Lopez by a sheriff’s deputy.

In 2020, in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers, nearly 65% of Sonoma County voters backed Measure P, which granted the oversight agency new powers to investigate allegations of wrongdoing involving the Sheriff’s Office and to recommend discipline.

Sheriff’s employee unions launched their legal battle before the state public labor board in the immediate aftermath, and after last summer’s highly touted resolution between the two sides, supporters of Measure P argued its conditions did not measure up to what was approved by voters.

IOLERO’s Community Advisory Council, composed of members of the public appointed by the Board of Supervisors, will review the agreement at their June 5 meeting.

“I think that’s as good as we expected and I hope that it will make a difference,” Nancy Pemberton, the vice chair, said. “It’s certainly a lot better than waiting until (the sheriff’s office) is done.”

Grassroots groups who’ve pushed for clarity on the issue welcomed the news.

Concurrent investigations by the auditor’s office ensure any findings are less removed from the date of an incident, said Karym Sanchez, lead organizer at North Bay Organizing Project, an advocacy group for stronger police oversight.

“It’s extremely beneficial that they can do this and do it in a timely manner, because then they’ll have some kind of impact,” he said.

Alden expressed similar sentiments in March after the oversight agency released its annual report on audits of Sheriff’s Office internal investigations. Many audits pertained to cases from years earlier and Alden said the watchdog agency’s findings could have been more consequential if presented during the internal investigations.

The North Bay Organizing Project is among those calling for an independent investigation into Peleaz-Chavez’s death. The fact that one is now underway could offer some solace to the family, Sanchez suggested.

“It totally helps. It gives us some sense of justice,” he said.

The state Attorney General’s Office declined to launch its own investigation of the shooting.

The Santa Rosa Police Department handed its criminal investigation into last year’s shooting over to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office in January.

At that time, a sheriff’s spokesperson told The Press Democrat the agency would not launch an internal investigation until District Attorney Carla Rodriguez announced whether she would pursue criminal charges against Deputy Dietrick, who shot Peleaz-Chavez or Deputy Anthony Powers, who deployed a taser at the same time that Dietrick fired his pistol.

Rodriguez said Wednesday the case was still being reviewed.

Completion of the criminal investigation makes it more easy for the IOLERO investigation to take place since it could provide better insight into what happened, Alden said.

He did not have an estimation on when the investigation would be completed.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Andrew Graham

Business enterprise and investigations, The Press Democrat 

I dig into businesses, utility companies and nonprofits to learn how their actions, or inactions, impact the lives of North Bay residents. I’m looking to dive deep into public utilities, labor struggles and real estate deals. I try to approach my work with the journalism axioms of giving voice to the voiceless, comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable in mind.

