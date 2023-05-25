Under a new agreement announced Wednesday, Sonoma County’s law enforcement watchdog no longer needs to wait for the Sheriff’s Office to conclude internal investigations when deputies kill people before beginning its own, independent inquiries.

Embracing its new powers, the oversight agency, the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, has already begun investigating the fatal shooting of migrant worker David Pelaez-Chavez by a sheriff’s deputy in July 2022.

That investigation began earlier this month, said John Alden, the director of the watchdog agency.

The killing, where Deputy Michael Dietrick fired three shots at Pelaez-Chavez alongside a remote Knights Valley creekbed, sparked public outrage while underscoring the limits of sheriff’s department oversight.

Pelaez-Chavez’s family is suing the county and Sheriff’s Office in federal court, alleging wrongful death and excessive use of force.

Now, as criminal investigations into the shooting reach their ninth month without any conclusions, the new agreement accelerates an outside inquiry that may not have been possible for months, if not longer, Alden said.

The deal was reached earlier this month between the oversight agency and unions representing sworn staff in the Sheriff’s Office: the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association and Sonoma County Law Enforcement Association.

The agreement brings the county closer to the oversight structure envisioned by champions of Measure P, a ballot measure overwhelmingly backed by voters in 2020 to bolster civilian review of the Sheriff’s Office.

It comes after months of legal wrangling by police unions who felt their members’ bargaining rights were undercut by the measure. They waged a successful battle before the state Public Employment Relations Board, which found in their favor and faulted the way the Board of Supervisors had advanced the measure to the ballot.

For a time, those rulings, though partly thrown out by the state Supreme Court, stalled implementation of the new Measure P powers.

“We are always pleased to partner with the county to strengthen the community’s trust in law enforcement,” DSA President Cody Ebert said in a statement Wednesday. “Together, we achieved stronger oversight while ensuring our members are treated fairly.”

The watchdog agency’s independent investigatory powers remained in question even after the county and sheriff’s department unions reached a deal last summer that they said cleared the way for civilian oversight as intended under Measure P.

The county said at the time that deal would ensure the watchdog office's ability to pursue “independent investigations of serious instances of alleged misconduct, with greater access to and cooperation with Sheriff’s Office internal investigations.”

Backers of Measure P questioned that assurance by the county.

Up until now, IOLERO investigations could only be done after a Sheriff’s Office internal investigation was completed.

The agreement between the watchdog agency and the unions has removed the waiting time for investigations into deaths in custody and deaths caused by Sheriff’s Office personnel.

“From this moment forward, we are working on that concurrently,” Alden said.

The agreement should grant the public insight into deaths in custody or caused by Sheriff’s Office personnel much sooner.

The deal gives the oversight agency and Sheriff’s Office investigators more equal footing, according to the county, so “the public can have more confidence in the independence of both investigations,” the county said in a summary of the deal on Wednesday.

IOLERO staff will also be able to interview sheriff’s personnel quicker after the acts in question, when their memories will be fresher. Conversely, Sheriff’s Office employees will know investigators’ conclusions sooner and, thus, face less uncertainty themselves, according to the county’s summary.

“This agreement strikes the right balance between increased transparency, cooperation with all stakeholders and the due process rights of sheriff’s office employees,” Damian Evans, president of the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Association, said in a statement. The group represents correctional deputies, park rangers and dispatchers.

IOLERO, formed in 2015, is the county’s civilian-led law enforcement oversight agency, responsible for auditing the Sheriff’s Office’s internal investigations and for recommending, in certain cases, policy changes and personnel discipline.

It was established after the 2013 shooting of 13-year-old Andy Lopez by a sheriff’s deputy.