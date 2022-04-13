Ahmad concedes loss to Wall in Windsor Town Council special election

Windsor Town Council candidate Stephanie Ahmad on Wednesday formally conceded her loss to her opponent Mike Wall in the special election for the open at-large seat.

“Congratulations to Mike Wall on his election to Windsor Town Council,” she said. “I sent him a message congratulating him and wishing him luck.”

“Right now my focus is serving on the (Windsor Unified) school board, and I love being on the school board,” she said late Tuesday. “Now that they have a full council, maybe they can get some things done. I don’t think we’re that far apart on many issues.”

Wall could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday, but said he was “happy with the results” late Tuesday.

Although the race is not yet certified and some additional mail-in and other ballots will be counted by the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office starting Thursday, Wall’s nearly 20% lead appears insurmountable.

The registrar’s office has 28 days to certify the election.

The new council member is expected to join the other four at the May 18 meeting, marking that the first time the body has had a full complement since former Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigned last May.

Then-Council member Sam Salmon was appointed mayor soon after, creating the vacancy Wall will now fill.

The cost of the special election is expected to be “upward of $70,000,” according to Windsor Town Clerk Irene Camacho-Werby.

“We typically receive an invoice from the county of Sonoma Registrar of Voters a month or two after the election with the final cost,” she said. “As an example, Windsor held a special election in May 2021 to fill a vacant seat on the council and that cost came out to $71,326.94. This, of course, does not include staff time, legal review, printing, publication, etc.”

Wall, who ran his campaign mainly based on his opposition to the proposed civic center project at the Town Green and its accompany exclusive developer agreement, said late Tuesday, “I think a lot of people who voted for me were concerned about the future of the Town Green and making sure Windsor remains a family-friendly place and where all people feel comfortable coming together as a community.”

Ahmad, who is a member of the Windsor Unified School District School Board, said she hopes to continue working with the town on such things as an aquatic center and collaboration on emergency services and disposal waste.

