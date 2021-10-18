Ahmaud Arbery’s killing changed his Georgia community; now three men will stand trial for murder

BRUNSWICK, Georgia — The weekend before the trial of three White men accused of killing a Black man in what some have called a modern-day lynching, civil rights lawyer Gerald A. Griggs stood outside the county courthouse here and reminded the mostly Black crowd of what they have already accomplished.

“We no longer intend to beg for justice. We demand it. We expect it,” he said Saturday, more than a year and a half after Ahmaud Arbery was chased and shot on a residential street in nearby Satilla Shores. Around him were Arbery's former classmates and church friends of his family. Many brought their children.

“There is a new hate crimes law in Georgia because of an unarmed jogger,” Griggs told them. “There is new leadership in this county because of an unarmed jogger.”

Activism has flourished in this small coastal city where residents once fought for the slightest shreds of accountability in Arbery's killing. For more than two months after the 25-year-old's death in February 2020, there were no arrests in the case. But then a graphic video leaked and shocked the country: the first images of Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan confronting Arbery in their trucks before the younger McMichael tussles with Arbery while holding a shotgun.

The local prosecutor who once coasted to reelection here was voted out and indicted on allegations that she helped shield the suspects. The troubled county police department got its first Black police chief. The case united Democrats and Republicans in condemnation, paving the way for not only a hate crimes law in Georgia but also an overhaul of the citizen's arrest law, which dated back to the Civil War era.

Now those who pushed for justice wonder if the murder trial starting Monday will be the culmination of their efforts or another setback.

“What's on trial is the importance of African American life in this country,” said Darren West, a Black pastor in Brunswick. He believes that more people are listening now to concerns about racial disparities in one of Georgia's poorest cities and surrounding Glynn County.

“If people are not held accountable for the death of a young man in the middle of broad daylight in the streets of our community... then those in the establishment may not feel the need to change anything,” West said.

The defendants have said they never meant to kill Arbery and followed him on the belief that he was behind neighborhood break-ins, then fired in self-defense. Security camera footage showed Arbery entering a house that was under construction shortly before the McMichaels confronted him, but police found no stolen items on his body. Video from Bryan's cellphone captured Arbery running around the McMichaels' truck and then toward Travis McMichael, who struggles with Arbery before shots ring out.

Jury selection could take weeks, as lawyers and officials seek impartial arbiters for a nationally known tragedy that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, R, called “horrific.” President Joe Biden compared it to a lynching.

The local court has summoned 1,000 people for duty — roughly one in every 85 people living in Glynn County. Frank Hogue, a lawyer for one of the defendants, said he “won't be shocked” if authorities are unable to form a jury and have to move the whole proceeding elsewhere in Georgia. Lee Merritt, an attorney for Arbery's family, said fears of a justice system tainted by racial bias linger.

“A lot of the things that we want to see change have already begun to change,” Merritt said. “However, this is going to be a litmus test about Glynn County itself, because the jury pool, the finder of fact, is going to be from that community where this incident happened.”

Arbery's case is one of many killings of Black Americans last year that sparked protests, part of a massive racial justice movement ignited by the murder of George Floyd. The trial comes six months after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in Floyd's death, a moment watched around the world. But Merritt said the trial in Arbery's killing stands out for the way he expects it to explicitly tackle race in Georgia.

“We're going to be confronting racism in the South head-on,” he said.

Prosecutors have portrayed the defendants as vigilantes who racially profiled a jogger and cornered him in their trucks. The three men face separate federal hate-crime charges, and Bryan told investigators that Travis McMichael used the n-word after shooting Arbery — something McMichael's lawyers deny.

Defense attorneys, on the other hand, say their clients have been unfairly villainized and that race had nothing to do with their actions. Recently they've been fighting to keep jurors from seeing a photo of Travis McMichael's license plate, which features an old Georgia flag with the Confederate battle emblem. The judge has yet to rule on that issue but has already rejected defense requests to introduce evidence on Arbery's mental health and criminal history.