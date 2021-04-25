Aid reveals plight of students to colleges

It had been almost five months since Virginia Commonwealth University sophomore Brittany Ofori lost her part-time job at a substance abuse center when she received an unexpected offer of help.

A campus organization for first-generation college students like Ofori, 20, emailed her in February about coronavirus pandemic relief grants from the public university in Richmond. At the time, Ofori was using her savings to pay bills. Living at home alleviated one expense, but not all of them. And her job interviews weren't leading to work.

"When I got the email, I was like, 'This money could go towards so many things: food, bills or taking a summer class,' " said Ofori, a psychology major who applied for and received $2,000. "The last year has been hard, and it's still going."

Colleges and universities are flush with money to help students like Ofori. Congress has earmarked $30 billion in emergency aid since last spring for students facing housing, employment and food insecurities.

It is the largest federal investment in grants to rescue students in crisis and an undertaking rife with bureaucratic hurdles. Still, the proliferation of emergency aid programs is one of the few trends to emerge from the pandemic that higher education experts hope will remain after the health crisis.

Schools, even those that offered emergency aid before the public health crisis, are learning critical lessons about serving students whose needs are unrelenting and evolving.

The pandemic laid bare the precarious existence of college students accustomed to stretching every dollar to cover their basic needs - and pushed others into those conditions. Lingering unemployment and underemployment have created a protracted crisis. Students who needed laptops when classes pivoted online last year now need help with unpaid tuition.

"We get emails regularly from students who continue to tell us that they are struggling to meet their basic needs," said Michelle Asha Cooper, acting assistant secretary for postsecondary education at the U.S. Education Department. "Supporting students and ensuring they are able to continue their education will help with a strong recovery."

The stimulus-backed aid programs could also influence future federal policy. On the campaign trail, President Biden proposed a federal program to help community colleges with grants for students facing unexpected financial challenges. The White House declined to elaborate on plans to further develop or promote the policy, but student advocates are encouraged by the idea.

"We knew before the pandemic that an emergency fund for students who were just a flat tire or medical bill away from dropping out would keep many on a course to graduate," said Kyle Southern, higher education policy and advocacy director for Young Invincibles, an advocacy group. "Now, the administration should pursue this needed investment … for all students regardless of immigration status or institution."

VCU is among hundreds of schools that had offered emergency financial assistance before the pandemic. Education loans and grants are not designed to cover car repair or other unexpected expenses that can derail students, so schools have used donations and institutional funds to help those in need.

But scaling up programs that typically help a handful of people to meet the needs of thousands is challenging.

With the first round of stimulus funding, VCU automatically awarded half of the $10.1 million it received to students whose family income was low enough to qualify for the federal Pell grant. The remainder was made available to other students who were eligible for financial aid.

The strategy allowed the university to quickly spend down its allocation. But halfway through the process, administrators realized the application for students who were requesting aid was a problem. The questions required too much time for everyone involved.

"The demand was so great that within like a week we had 1,500 applications," said Tomikia LeGrande, vice president for strategy and enrollment management at VCU. "You're talking about a time of year when we're preparing for the summer and awarding for the fall, on top of trying to quickly review these applications to help students. We had to simplify it."

The university redesigned the application, creating an online form that students could complete in five minutes. The changes helped VCU distribute 99 percent of the second pot of student aid in 45 days, according to the university.

Ofori estimates it took about two minutes to fill out and submit the request. It was one less stress in a year with no shortage of them. Losing a family member to the coronavirus has been devastating. Losing the freedom of living and attending classes has left Ofori feeling isolated, even in a house full of siblings.