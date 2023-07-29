AIDS relief program under threat as GOP insists on abortion restriction

WASHINGTON — Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic former House speaker, and George W. Bush, the Republican former president, do not agree on much. But earlier this year, they joined a high-powered gathering in Washington — with Irish rock star Bono on video from Dublin — to mark the 20th anniversary of America’s biggest and, arguably, most successful foreign aid program.

Bush created that program, the President’s Emergency Program for AIDS Relief, in 2003. In the two decades since, PEPFAR, as it is known, has saved 25 million lives and served as a powerful tool for soft diplomacy, a symbol of America’s moral leadership in the world. It has had extraordinary support from a bipartisan coalition of liberals and Christian conservatives.

But now PEPFAR is in danger of becoming a victim of abortion politics — just as the State Department is reorganizing to make the program permanent.

The program is set to expire at the end of September. But House Republicans are not moving forward with a bill to reauthorize it for another five years, because opponents of abortion — led by a GOP congressman who has long been a supporter of PEPFAR — are insisting on adding abortion-related restrictions.

The stalemate is the latest example of how Republicans are using their majority in the House of Representatives to impose their conservative views on social policy throughout the federal government. They have focused in particular on abortion, a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and, with it, the right to legal abortion. Earlier this summer, House Republicans loaded up the annual military policy bill that has long been bipartisan with provisions to limit abortion access and transgender care.

The fight over PEPFAR, a $7 billion-a-year program that operates in more than 50 countries, is similar, because it is a broadly bipartisan program that now appears at risk of being sucked into a partisan fight over cultural and social issues.

PEPFAR continues to have wide support, including from Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, which oversees the program and approves the reauthorization legislation. But so far, McCaul has not advanced it because of the objections of opponents of abortion, including his Republican colleague, Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, one of the leading anti-abortion voices in Congress who also helped draft the legislation creating PEPFAR.

Smith now says he will not agree to renew the program unless it is subject to the so-called Mexico City policy — enacted by Republican presidents but lifted by Democrats, including President Joe Biden — that would bar the program from partnering with any organization that provides abortion services, no matter the source of the funding.

That is a nonstarter for Democrats, who are demanding a “clean” five-year reauthorization — one with no added policy restrictions.

“We’ve done clean reauthorizations for 20 years,” said Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., a chief sponsor of PEPFAR.

But there is a substantial stumbling block: Three influential outside groups that oppose abortion — the Family Research Council, the Heritage Foundation’s political action arm and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America — have sided with Smith and intend to “score” the vote when they compile their annual ratings of members of Congress. A vote for renewing PEPFAR without the anti-abortion language would be counted as a demerit, making it politically toxic for most Republicans.

The situation has alarmed champions of the program. In an email, Bono called the impasse “madness,” and called on Congress to “protect the bipartisan commitment to keeping politics out of PEPFAR.”

McCaul said he is “talking to supporters both inside and outside the government, and working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in the House and the Senate” to resolve the dispute. He has also been texting with Bono, who in turn has been in touch with congressional leaders on the matter.

A senior White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe the negotiations, said Thursday that the White House was “engaging closely with Congress at senior levels” in pursuit of a straight five-year reauthorization.

The program is an important legacy for Bush and other Republicans of his era, including Bill Frist, the former Senate majority leader, and Rick Santorum, a former senator from Pennsylvania.

“I look back on the things I did as a member of Congress, and feel like I was able, as the pro-life warrior in the United States Senate, to forge a compromise to get conservatives to support this,” Santorum said in an interview. “It’s been a great thing for our country, and it’s been a great thing for humanity.”