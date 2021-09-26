Air alert extended through Monday for Bay Area

Air quality officials have extended an advisory for smoky skies in the Bay Area through Monday.

Smoke from wildfires in Southern and Central California is expected to continue to affect the region through Monday with smoky and hazy skies. An advisory was already in place.

However, pollution levels are not predicted to exceed federal health standards, and no Spare the Air Alert is in effect.

The air quality in Santa Rosa Saturday evening was rated fair by AccuWeather, which means it’s generally acceptable for most people, but sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast, with temperatures ranging from highs of 82 in Cloverdale, 72 in Petaluma and 70 in Santa Rosa to 59 at the coast in Bodega Bay.

