Air and ground battle against Glass fire stretches across Napa-Sonoma county line

CALISTOGA — An air and ground campaign to box in the massive Glass fire stretched across Napa and Sonoma counties on Wednesday, as firefighters sought to take advantage of calm conditions to shield communities in the northern Napa Valley before hotter and drier conditions set in Thursday and potentially stoke more extreme fire behavior.

Firefighters conducted major containment operations on fronts along the eastern and western mountain ranges ringing Napa Valley between St. Helena and Calistoga. Much of the grueling work is taking place in the trenches.

“It’s engines, hand crews, dozers, boots on the ground. That’s what’s doing the work today,” said Mark Heine, chief of the Sonoma County Fire Protection District, during a brief stopover at the Mountain Volunteer Fire Department on Sharp Road west of Calistoga.

Firefighters toiled in rugged mountain terrain here along the Napa-Sonoma border, on Sharp Road and farther west, on Gates Road, where they worked all day and into the night carving fire breaks and knocking down hot spots.

Their base of operations on Gates Road was a 350-acre ranch owned by Thomas Graham, who at 80 helped direct crews along winding forest roads he put in over decades living on the family property. He also keeps a fire truck on site and irrigates fields around the home — to feed his cattle and shield his home from flames.

Leaning on an all-terrain vehicle, the former volunteer firefighter recalled battling the Hanly Fire in 1964. Started by a deer hunter who flicked his cigarette behind a roadside tavern near Mount St. Helena, that blaze marched from Calistoga all the way to Santa Rosa before being stopped within yards of the former county hospital on Chanate Road. The fire burned across 52,700 acres.

Graham called subsequent fires, including the Glass fire now threatening his property and home, “inevitable.” He blamed poor forest management, too few firefighting resources and “people from the city,” who he said had moved into the area and not done enough to make their property more fire-safe.

He also cited climate change.

The Glass fire broke out about 3:45 a.m. Sunday east of Silverado Trail between Calistoga and St. Helena. Two secondary fires, possibly caused by spotting embers thrown from across the Napa Valley late Sunday, erupted on Spring Mountain and St. Helena roads, and likely were the genesis of the flames firefighters fought Wednesday on the Graham property. The firefighters mostly hailed from Southern California.

Heine said the prevention work along Gates Road and Sharp Road is critical to protecting Napa Valley’s western flank above Calistoga, which has been evacuated since late Monday. On Thursday, red-flag fire conditions are set to return, posing a new threat to communities.

“We want to make sure that we try to get this totally contained to the best of our ability over the next 24 hours before this red-flag critical fire weather comes in, which has the potential to really challenge some of the containment lines,” Heine said.

Across the valley east of Calistoga, Cloverdale-based Cal Fire Capt. Scott Rohrs stood on Highway 29 while overseeing a separate operation in the Palisades, a mile-long volcanic wall along a ridge overlooking the city.

Fire crews had deliberately set blazes to burn into containment lines, what Rohrs called “connecting the dots” to establish a continuous perimeter around the fire’s edge. As ominous as the smoke cloud looked, Rohrs said there was no fire threatening Calistoga Wednesday. But he cautioned that could change.

“We have favorable conditions. But that’s why we need to get this work done diligently and timely today and through the night so we can eliminate that threat,” Rohrs said.

Across the valley, Heine echoed the sentiment.

“We’ve seen this fire really take off with gusts in the five mile an hour range,” the chief said. “No matter how many firefighters we have on the fire lines, tomorrow and Friday are going to be really challenging days.”

Further south, the communities of Angwin and Deer Park remained under evacuation orders Wednesday. Fire officials worry winds expected out of the northwest could push flames back in the direction of those communities and possibly farther east into Pope Valley.

Late Wednesday new evacuations were ordered in Pope Valley near Angwin, and all recreational areas in and around Robert Louis Stevenson State Park were closed. The entire town of St. Helena was also given an evacuation warning.

Fire smoke lifted late in the afternoon in areas of northern Napa Valley, bringing into sharper focus fire damage along the eastern front, including a significant canvas of blackened hillsides from Pratt Avenue in St. Helena to Calistoga.

The fire, at 51,266 acres Wednesday, had destroyed at least 107 Napa County homes, more than double reported on Tuesday, and five commercial buildings, Cal Fire said. At least 36 homes have been lost in Sonoma County. Officials cautioned the tolls were preliminary and that damage assessments had only just begun.

Wednesday’s containment operations were a welcome sight for Steve Rasmussen, a retired mathematics book publisher who worked with Cal Fire to prevent flames from overtaking the Palisades Road home he shares with his wife, Felicia Woytak, a grape grower.

The couple own 800 acres and several homes on the property. Watching the massive smoke plume rise over the crags of the Palisades, Rasmussen expressed gratitude for Cal Fire’s work.

Like Thomas Graham across the valley, Rasmussen has carved roads on his property for easier access for fire crews. On Tuesday night, firefighters arrived en masse to clear vegetation and to set backfires in circles around the house depriving advancing flames of fuel. They also walked a hiking trail Rasmussen put in on the property setting more small fires.

None of the houses on the property have so far been damaged.

“They executed this like it was a ballet,” Rasmussen said. “They were calm, there was no excitement. I talked to 30 or 40 firefighters during the course of the evening and they said, ‘This is our night.’”