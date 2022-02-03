Subscribe

Air Force tanker flies over Sonoma County

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
February 3, 2022, 12:05PM
Updated 32 minutes ago

A military aircraft that flew low over Sonoma County on Wednesday sparked curiosity for many residents who saw it overhead.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Facebook of the aircraft flying over the Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport. The post identified the aircraft as a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender, a refueling tanker.

The plane, based at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, was practicing approaches at the airport on its way back from refueling planes in Oregon.

People reported seeing the plane all over the county, including Alexander Valley, Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Lake Sonoma.

“THAT’S what I was hearing! How cool!” one Facebook user wrote in response to the post.

“I saw it when I was at Costco getting gas — unusual to see a big gray plane in our area!” another wrote. “Wonder why it was here.”

According to the Air Force, a KC-10 Extender is both a tanker and cargo aircraft, used for aerial refueling and carrying people and equipment. It can carry up to 75 people and nearly 170,000 pounds of cargo about 4,400 miles on one tank of fuel.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette