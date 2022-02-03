Air Force tanker flies over Sonoma County

A military aircraft that flew low over Sonoma County on Wednesday sparked curiosity for many residents who saw it overhead.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Facebook of the aircraft flying over the Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport. The post identified the aircraft as a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender, a refueling tanker.

The plane, based at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, was practicing approaches at the airport on its way back from refueling planes in Oregon.

People reported seeing the plane all over the county, including Alexander Valley, Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Lake Sonoma.

“THAT’S what I was hearing! How cool!” one Facebook user wrote in response to the post.

“I saw it when I was at Costco getting gas — unusual to see a big gray plane in our area!” another wrote. “Wonder why it was here.”

According to the Air Force, a KC-10 Extender is both a tanker and cargo aircraft, used for aerial refueling and carrying people and equipment. It can carry up to 75 people and nearly 170,000 pounds of cargo about 4,400 miles on one tank of fuel.