Air quality advisory extended as smoke from Oak Fire near Yosemite forecast to reach Bay Area

Monday's air quality advisory was extended through Wednesday as the Bay Area Air Quality Management District forecasts winds will continue to carry smoke from a wildfire near Yosemite National Park over the Bay Area this week.

"We're expecting good to moderate air quality in the Bay Area with smoke aloft at higher elevations," Kristine Roselius, a spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, told SFGATE on Monday. "Wildfire smoke is unpredictable, so we're letting people know that there's likely going to be smoky and hazy skies, but we're not expecting unhealthy air quality."

This advisory is extended through Wednesday, 7/27. Air quality is expected to remain in the good to moderate range on the AQI. If you can smell smoke, protect your health by staying inside with windows and doors closed, if it's not too hot to do so.

➡️ https://t.co/HMSBBnnk7N ⬅️ https://t.co/3N1CMsT4NT — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) July 25, 2022

Pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard, the air quality district said in a news release. However, smoke in the air can cause people to cough, have itchy, watery eyes, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. It can also have a heightened impact on elderly people, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses. If you see or smell smoke, stay inside with windows and doors closed, if possible, to avoid exposure.

"The Air District will be closely monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from this and other fires," the air quality district said.

The Oak Fire broke out on Friday afternoon near Midpines, a town just south of Yosemite National Park, swelled from 1,600 to 14,281 acres over the weekend, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes. The fire is 10% contained.