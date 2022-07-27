Air quality advisory for Bay Area extended through Thursday due to Oak Fire smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Wednesday extended an area-wide air quality advisory through Thursday due to smoke from a wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park.

The Oak Fire, which started Friday in Mariposa County, has burned 18,715 acres and is 32% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

While winds are pushing smoke from the Oak Fire into the Bay Area, officials say smoke is expected to remain high in the atmosphere and create hazy skies.

If the smell of smoke is present, residents are advised to avoid exposure to the wildfire’s smoke by staying indoors with windows and doors closed if possible. The agency also recommended that those impacted by smoke while driving set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

According to the agency, pollution levels in the Bay Area are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard, and a Spare the Air alert is not in effect.

⚠️ The air quality advisory has been extended through Thursday, 7/28, as winds are transporting smoke from the #OakFire into the Bay Area. The smoke is expected to remain aloft but may cause hazy skies across the Bay. Good to moderate air quality is forecast through the week. pic.twitter.com/qmNUUQ4DFS — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) July 27, 2022

Check The Press Democrat’s real-time air quality map at bit.ly/3x8aT9M.