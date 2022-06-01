Air quality advisory for Napa Valley extended through Thursday due to wildfire smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Wednesday extended an air quality advisory through Thursday due to smoke from a fire burning in Napa County.

The Old fire, which started Tuesday afternoon northeast of downtown Napa, burned 570 acres and was 20% contained on Wednesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

Residents in the area affected the blaze are advised to avoid exposure to the wildfire’s smoke by staying indoors with windows and doors closed if possible. The agency also also recommended that those impacted by smoke while driving in the Napa Valley set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

According to the agency, pollution levels in Napa Valley are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard, and a Spare the Air alert is not in effect.

The air quality advisory has been extended through tomorrow, June 2. Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present in the #NapaValley. If you smell smoke, avoid exposure to protect your health. https://t.co/WxKqTNzuCW — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) June 1, 2022

Check The Press Democrat’s real-time air quality map at bit.ly/3x8aT9M.