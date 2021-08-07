Subscribe

Air quality advisory for wildfire smoke extended through Sunday

ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 7, 2021, 12:18PM
Wildfire smoke from the Dixie fire and other large Northern California wildfires is expected to impact the North Bay through Sunday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The district extended an air quality advisory through the end of Sunday. Officials previously had predicted smoky skies could begin to clear by Sunday afternoon.

Although the smoke is generally higher in the atmosphere at above 1,500 feet, it may at times come down to affect air quality more adversely in areas of the North Bay, officials said.

“If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure,” a district press release said. The agency recommended people stay inside with windows and doors closed if possible, until smoke levels subside.

As of early Saturday afternoon, air quality for the Bay Area remained in the moderate range, district spokesperson Walter Wallace said.

How weather patterns might direct the smoke going into the work week was still not certain, Wallace said.

