Air quality advisory issued for Bay Area due to California, Oregon wildfire smoke
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory for the Bay Area for Friday because of smoke expected to drift into the region from wildfires in Oregon and elsewhere in California.
District officials urged Bay Area residents to stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside. They also recommend setting home and car air conditioning to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside.
The district stopped short of issuing a “Spare the Air” alert for Friday because pollution was not expected to reach unhealthy levels. A Spare the Air alert was issued the previous six days in a row.
Check real-time air quality at bit.ly/3eF6rsb.
