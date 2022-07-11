Air quality advisory issued for North Bay due to Yosemite wildfire smoke

An air quality advisory has been issued for the North Bay for Monday because of smoke from a Yosemite wildfire drifting into the area, officials said.

Air quality is expected to be in the moderate range, officials with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said. The district stopped short of issuing a Spare the Air alert.

The smoke is coming from the Washburn Fire, which has been burning since Thursday near the Washburn Trail in the Mariposa Grove area of Yosemite National Park.

The air quality district said smoke in the Bay Area was expected to be most concentrated in the North and East Bay.

District officials recommend staying inside with windows and doors closed if the smell of smoke is present.

Fire officials mapped the Washburn Fire at an estimated 2,340 acres on Monday and there was no containment.

The Mariposa Grove, in the southern portion of the national park, contains over 500 giant sequoias and is the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite.

Firefighters are aiming to prevent fire damage to the sequoias by removing vegetation around them and setting up sprinkler systems on the ground, according to a report from fire officials on Monday.

The blaze is burning in “difficult terrain with continuous heavy fuels in and around the fire,” including numerous dead trees, officials said in the Monday report. They noted that there is a “long history” of prescribed burning in the Mariposa Grove, which can reduce the severity of wildfires.

Scars from previous fires within a mile of the Washburn Fire will help firefighters in slowing the blaze, officials said.

The Mariposa Grove was evacuated because of the fire and remained closed Monday. Highway 41 was closed from the south Yosemite entrance to Henness Ridge Road.

Hot and dry conditions with light wind were expected throughout the week in the fire area, officials said. A high between 83 and 85 degrees was predicted for Monday with maximum wind speeds of 10 mph.

A map of evacuation areas is at bit.ly/3yrdjjg.

Check air quality at fire.airnow.gov.

