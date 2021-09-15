Air quality advisory issued Wednesday due to wildfire smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory Wednesday for the Bay Area.

Smoke from wildfires burning in Northern California is expected to drift south to the Bay Area and lead to hazy conditions in the region.

The North Bay especially will be affected, although air quality is expected to remain moderate, according to the agency.

Elevated air pollution may cause residents with asthma, emphysema or COPD may experience wheezing. The agency recommends staying inside with doors and windows closed if they smell smoke.

For more information, visit baaqmd.gov.