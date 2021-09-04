Air quality agency issues Spare the Air alert for Sunday, Monday in Bay Area

A Spare the Air alert for smog was issued Saturday for Sunday and Monday in addition to the air quality advisory for smoke already in place.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is urging people drive less, predicting that wildfire smoke combined with high inland temperatures and vehicle exhaust will cause unhealthy smog in the Bay Area over the Labor Day weekend.

The agency suggests if you smell smoke from Northern California wildfires, stay home and close windows and doors, if temperatures allow, until smoke levels subside. It recommends driving as little as possible.

“If we all drive less this holiday weekend, we can help reduce harmful smog and protect the health of Bay Area residents,” Veronica Eady, senior deputy executive officer of the air district, said in a news release.

Spare the Air Alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels, the agency said. Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain; it can trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Smog is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions.

If temperatures are too hot indoors, the air quality district urges Bay Area residents to visit an air-cooling center or other building that provides filtered air. It also recommends that those affected by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Visit baaqmd.gov/highs for air quality readings.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.