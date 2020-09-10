Air quality unhealthy in Sonoma County due to wildfire smoke

Sonoma County, like much of the state, will have another smoky, gloomy, unhealthy air day on Thursday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended a Spare the Art Alert through at least Friday.

Skies returned to their gray-white hue Thursday after the smoke-induced apocalyptic orange glow of Wednesday.

National Weather Service meteorologists forecast widespread smoke and haze Thursday morning in Sonoma County with a high temperature near 71 degrees. Calm winds are expected in the afternoon.

Clouds should increase Thursday night and bring an overnight low of 54.

Friday is expected to be partly sunny.

Saturday through Monday looks to be a little clearer in the daytime after morning patchy fog.

The air quality forecast isn’t so bright, at least for Thursday and Friday.

Much of Sonoma County was expected to be in the “unhealthy” category Thursday morning, with the area further north a slightly clearer “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to AirNow.gov.

Later Thursday and Friday, the county should be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups zone.

The coastal area north of Ukiah in Mendocino County had turned to the “very unhealthy” and “hazardous” zones Thursday morning, a result of the many massive fires in the region.

Check the current air quality in your area here.

