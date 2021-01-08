Aircraft crash reported in northwestern Sonoma County

Authorities were searching for an aircraft reported to have crashed Thursday afternoon in northwestern Sonoma County near Lake Sonoma.

The crash was reported by the CHP at 4:29 p.m. to Redcom, the county’s dispatch center, with a given location near Dry Creek Road and Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road, northwest of Healdsburg.

First responders were en route, Redcom said.

A CHP helicopter also was on its way to assist in the search, CHP spokesman David deRutte said. He could not specify the type of aircraft involved in the crash but said initial reports described it as a “light aircraft” and indicated it had landed in mud.

There were initial notes about the person calling in the crash having a poor phone connection, deRutte added.

He could not immediately provide information about the number of people involved or their condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration was looking into the crash, said Ian Gregor, an agency spokesman.

This is a breaking new story. Check back for updates.

