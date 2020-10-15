Subscribe

Airline crew reports jetpack flier near Los Angeles airport

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 15, 2020, 8:11AM
Updated 4 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Officials are investigating a report from an airline crew member that someone was flying in a jetpack as the plane approached Los Angeles International Airport to land on Wednesday — the second such report in about six weeks.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the latest sighting was reported around 1:45 p.m.

“A China Airlines crew member reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jetpack roughly seven miles northwest of the airport,” the FAA said in a statement. The FAA alerted local law enforcement and is investigating the report.

The statement did not elaborate.

On Aug. 29, authorities received separate reports from two airline pilots that someone was flying in a jetpack at around 3,000 feet as their planes approached LAX.

