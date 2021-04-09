Airlines ground some 737 Max jets after Boeing discloses electrical problem

Boeing said the new electrical issue is unrelated to a new software system that was singled out after the crashes or to a separate wiring design problem.

"The recommendation (to ground flights) is being made to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system," Boeing said in a statement.

Appearing at a White House briefing Friday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said officials need full confidence in the safety of the grounded aircraft before they return to the air.

The latest problem is a blow for Boeing at a time when it appeared to be recovering, securing new Max orders as airlines prepared for a rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. In late March, Southwest - which only flies 737s - agreed to order 100 more of the jets, putting to rest speculation that it might opt for an Airbus plane to expand its fleet.

The new disclosure follows other allegations of manufacturing and quality problems with the plane, including congressional testimony in 2019 by a former Boeing manager that he repeatedly warned company executives about production problems at the Max plant in Washington, calling it a "factory in chaos."

Earlier production lapses have led the FAA to take action against Boeing.

In January 2020, the FAA said it was proposing a $5.4 million fine against the company, accusing it of saying that defective wing parts for 178 Maxes were safe to use. The agency had previously proposed a $3.9 million fine in connection with the same alleged issue on older generation 737s. The cases remain open, the FAA said.

In August, the FAA accused Boeing managers at a South Carolina plant that makes 787s of pressuring safety inspectors to rush their work. The company agreed to pay $6.6 million to resolve that case and other allegations that it didn't to live up to a settlement designed to improve its safety culture.

The deadly crashes, in Indonesia and Ethiopia, led to a temporary halt to the production line while Boeing and the FAA worked to approve safety fixes for the planes. The design of the software implicated in the crashes, called the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system, was overhauled and pilots were required to receive new training.

The crashes left the reputations of Boeing and the FAA battered. In December, Congress rewrote aviation safety laws in an effort to stiffen the regulator's oversight of the company.