One discovery at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport contributed to a record-setting number of guns found at airport security points across the country last year, according to the Transportation Safety Administration.

Circumstances surrounding the lone discovery weren’t available, but TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers told The Press Democrat a responsible gun owner shouldn’t forget where the weapon’s kept.

“The only thing we know for certain is the firearm is not allowed to travel in the cabin of the aircraft,” she said.

Danker’s agency reported 6,542 guns were discovered at airport security points across the country in 2022. The highest numbers were reported at airports in Dallas, Austin, Houston, three airports in Florida, Nashville, Atlanta, Phoenix and Denver.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the list with 448 guns.

Guns can be confiscated, stored in checked-in luggage or handed to an owner’s associate who isn’t traveling.

The TSA report covers trends from 2018 through 2022 and Dankers said the only other time a gun was discovered at Sonoma County airport was in 2020.

Other Bay Area airports had more incidents in 2022 than Sonoma County, although their numbers also were lower than in previous years.

“While TSA continues to set new records annually for the number of firearms discovered in carry-on bags, airports in the Bay Area do not,” the agency wrote Tuesday.

Discoveries at San Francisco International Airport peaked during the five-year period with 27 incidents in 2021 before dropping to 13 in 2022.

Eleven guns were confiscated at San Jose Mineta International Airport in 2021 with nine seizures in 2022.

At Oakland International Airport, 15 guns in 2019 made up the worst year during the five-year period. Last year, 13 guns were found.

Sacramento International Airport is the only major Northern California airport that saw an increase in gun discoveries last year. Numbers fluctuated since 2018 before reaching 50 guns in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi