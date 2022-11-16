While walking through Sonoma’s iconic Overlook Trail on Tuesday afternoon, a concerned citizen thought they spotted an unsettling sight: two men wandering the trail, assault rifles in hand.

Police were called in at 3:30 p.m., who sought the assistance of a law enforcement helicopter to locate the suspects in the rural landscape. The men were quickly found, but they were not armed with rifles. In fact, they each carried “legally owned airsoft guns,” according to Sonoma Police, meaning the guns still had their bright orange tips that signify that these are “toys,” not lethal weapons.

California law requires all such guns to feature the colorful caps. California law also prohibits the brandishing of imitation firearms in all “public” spaces, including parks, automobiles and even front yards and driveways.

“Both subjects were reprimanded and released,” according to police.