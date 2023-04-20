Al Maggini, a decorated World War II aviator and a former stockbroker who was one of Sonoma County’s premier philanthropists, died Thursday morning at the age of 107.

He was one of the nation’s oldest surviving World War II veterans.

A stalwart and dashing Sonoma County civic leader over more than 60 years, Maggini forged a postwar life that was extraordinary for its richness, breadth and impact.

The native of San Francisco flew 35 combat missions in World War II, where he served as a navigator assigned to a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber.

He worked into his 90s as a successful stockbroker and he demonstrated great leadership and fundraising acumen during decades of service to leading local organizations that include Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Santa Rosa Junior College and the Hanna Boys Center.

He lived for many years in Sonoma Valley with his wife, Helen, whom he met on a blind date in 1939. Helen died in 2002.

Maggini died at his home near Oakmont. A cause of death was not immediately available.

The three-story Albert Maggini Hall on the main campus of Santa Rosa Junior College was named in tribute to the leadership and vision he exhibited through his record 33 years on the school’s board of trustees.

As a member for more than six decades of the charitable foundation of Memorial Hospital, he’s credited with attracting more than $200 million to the health care institution’s mission.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.