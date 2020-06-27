Al Vernon, assistant Sonoma County sheriff, retires after 29-year career

Al Vernon didn’t want a retirement party.

Instead, when he walked into the Sonoma County Jail on Wednesday for his final shift as the assistant sheriff overseeing Sonoma County’s two detention facilities, he made his way through the building to personally thank his employees for their good work.

The face-to-face check-ins had become a routine part of his week since he took on the assistant sheriff’s role two years ago, returning to the agency’s detention division after more than two decades supervising and working alongside deputies on patrol.

While celebrations are customary for longtime employees departing the Sheriff’s Office, Vernon is the first to admit that he doesn’t like being in the spotlight. His last day on the job was no exception.

“I just want to go out my way, as Assistant Sheriff Al Vernon, and my way is just kind of low key,” Vernon said earlier this month, before his retirement. “I’ll let the performance of the division speak for the performance and the job I did here.”

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, who’s known Vernon since 1994, said Vernon has always displayed a humble spirit over his 29-year career with the Sheriff’s Office. Both Essick and those who have worked alongside Vernon credit him for bringing stability to the county’s jails at a time of widespread public criticism for the detention division.

Vernon began the job in the aftermath of a highly publicized lawsuit alleging excessive force on behalf of correctional deputies working at the jail, which the county settled. The sudden retirement of Vernon’s predecessor, which was announced a month after the settlement, left a vital gap in the agency's leadership.

During his two years as the assistant sheriff, Vernon has guided his staff through the implementation of body-worn cameras at the jails, an effort intended to restore the public’s trust at the detention facilities, as well as the unprecedented challenge of keeping staff and inmates safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vernon said he had planned to retire once he reached the age of 60, a milestone he reached in March. Capt. Eddie Engram, who oversees operations for the patrol half of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, has been selected to fill Vernon’s shoes and will begin the job on Monday.

Essick hopes the department can eventually hire from within the ranks of the detention division, though Vernon's done a good job setting up Engram for the job, Essick said.

"We were looking for someone who would bring stability, experience and calmness to the detention division and I think he's done that," Essick said.

A change of scenery

An impromptu road trip to the then-far away Sonoma State University campus in 1980 was Vernon’s first introduction to Sonoma County, a visit that undoubtedly altered the course of his life.

He was 20 at the time and living in his hometown of Seaside, a city near the former Fort Ord military base where he was born. He had returned to Monterey County just a few months before, after a full ride football scholarship to UCLA turned sour. The lifestyle of a Division I football player and the allure of living in a big city led him to neglect his classes, so he went home, Vernon said.

A friend, who was considering playing football at Sonoma State, asked Vernon to visit the campus with him.

“It was like culture shock for me,” Vernon said of his first impressions of Sonoma County. “There were cows and open space, and it was like ‘where’s this place? I would never live here.’ ’’

Impressed with Vernon’s experience, the SSU coach convinced him to enroll and join the school's football team as an offensive guard.

"A couple weeks later, I packed up my car," Vernon said. "I was scheduled to go to another school down in Southern California, and I called and said 'I'm not coming, I'm going to Sonoma State.'"

The start of a career

Eleven years later, Vernon would begin his first day as a civilian aide with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office in a similar fashion.

At the time, he was working as a counselor at a teen group home when a former co-worker, who had been hired by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, suggested Vernon put in for a job, too.

Vernon was promoted to a correctional deputy in the jail a year after he began, and met Essick, who also got his start with the Sheriff’s Office at the jail, in 1994.

Both were picked to move over to the agency's law enforcement division in 1996. They completed the police academy and field training program for the agency’s newly certified deputies at the same time, before beginning assignments on patrol.

“It was a challenge,” Vernon said. “You’re outdoors and the county is beautiful. You go to calls for service and it is dangerous sometimes, well a lot of times it is. . . . You're there by yourself and have to make a decision.”