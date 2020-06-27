Subscribe

Al Vernon, assistant Sonoma County sheriff, retires after 29-year career

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 26, 2020, 6:11PM

Al Vernon didn’t want a retirement party.

Instead, when he walked into the Sonoma County Jail on Wednesday for his final shift as the assistant sheriff overseeing Sonoma County’s two detention facilities, he made his way through the building to personally thank his employees for their good work.

The face-to-face check-ins had become a routine part of his week since he took on the assistant sheriff’s role two years ago, returning to the agency’s detention division after more than two decades supervising and working alongside deputies on patrol.

While celebrations are customary for longtime employees departing the Sheriff’s Office, Vernon is the first to admit that he doesn’t like being in the spotlight. His last day on the job was no exception.

“I just want to go out my way, as Assistant Sheriff Al Vernon, and my way is just kind of low key,” Vernon said earlier this month, before his retirement. “I’ll let the performance of the division speak for the performance and the job I did here.”

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, who’s known Vernon since 1994, said Vernon has always displayed a humble spirit over his 29-year career with the Sheriff’s Office. Both Essick and those who have worked alongside Vernon credit him for bringing stability to the county’s jails at a time of widespread public criticism for the detention division.

Vernon began the job in the aftermath of a highly publicized lawsuit alleging excessive force on behalf of correctional deputies working at the jail, which the county settled. The sudden retirement of Vernon’s predecessor, which was announced a month after the settlement, left a vital gap in the agency's leadership.

During his two years as the assistant sheriff, Vernon has guided his staff through the implementation of body-worn cameras at the jails, an effort intended to restore the public’s trust at the detention facilities, as well as the unprecedented challenge of keeping staff and inmates safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vernon said he had planned to retire once he reached the age of 60, a milestone he reached in March. Capt. Eddie Engram, who oversees operations for the patrol half of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, has been selected to fill Vernon’s shoes and will begin the job on Monday.

Essick hopes the department can eventually hire from within the ranks of the detention division, though Vernon's done a good job setting up Engram for the job, Essick said.

"We were looking for someone who would bring stability, experience and calmness to the detention division and I think he's done that," Essick said.

A change of scenery

An impromptu road trip to the then-far away Sonoma State University campus in 1980 was Vernon’s first introduction to Sonoma County, a visit that undoubtedly altered the course of his life.

He was 20 at the time and living in his hometown of Seaside, a city near the former Fort Ord military base where he was born. He had returned to Monterey County just a few months before, after a full ride football scholarship to UCLA turned sour. The lifestyle of a Division I football player and the allure of living in a big city led him to neglect his classes, so he went home, Vernon said.

A friend, who was considering playing football at Sonoma State, asked Vernon to visit the campus with him.

“It was like culture shock for me,” Vernon said of his first impressions of Sonoma County. “There were cows and open space, and it was like ‘where’s this place? I would never live here.’ ’’

Impressed with Vernon’s experience, the SSU coach convinced him to enroll and join the school's football team as an offensive guard.

"A couple weeks later, I packed up my car," Vernon said. "I was scheduled to go to another school down in Southern California, and I called and said 'I'm not coming, I'm going to Sonoma State.'"

The start of a career

Eleven years later, Vernon would begin his first day as a civilian aide with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office in a similar fashion.

At the time, he was working as a counselor at a teen group home when a former co-worker, who had been hired by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, suggested Vernon put in for a job, too.

Vernon was promoted to a correctional deputy in the jail a year after he began, and met Essick, who also got his start with the Sheriff’s Office at the jail, in 1994.

Both were picked to move over to the agency's law enforcement division in 1996. They completed the police academy and field training program for the agency’s newly certified deputies at the same time, before beginning assignments on patrol.

“It was a challenge,” Vernon said. “You’re outdoors and the county is beautiful. You go to calls for service and it is dangerous sometimes, well a lot of times it is. . . . You're there by yourself and have to make a decision.”

Vernon's assignments as patrol deputy have varied. He takes special pride in working as a K9 handler to a Rottweiler named Hawk between 2002 to 2006, largely because of the “unconditional love and fierce loyalty” he felt from his four-legged partner.

Vernon also noted his work as an investigator for the agency’s violent crimes unit, where he chased suspects in homicides and other serious cases, before being promoted as a supervisor, first as a sergeant in 2007 and later as a lieutenant in 2013.

He was sure he'd retire as a captain of the Sheriff's Office's field services division, a role he began in 2017.

“I loved being over there,” Vernon said of the captain role. “I loved working with all the deputies and dispatchers. It was like a home for me.”

So about a year later, when then-interim Sheriff Rob Giordano asked Vernon if he would be interested in taking over as the assistant sheriff of the agency's detention division ― a roughly 300-employee operation that holds an average of 1,100 inmates daily across two county jails ― Vernon's initial response was disbelief.

Giordano explained to him that the retirement of former Assistant Sheriff Randall Walker, who was placed on administrative leave amid an internal investigation into an undisclosed personnel matter, meant the Sheriff's Office needed someone who could quickly fill the essential leadership role, Vernon said.

A high-profile lawsuit accusing jail staff of physically and verbally abusing a group of inmates was settled by the county for $1.7 million in June 2018, a month prior to Walker's retirement. The case cast the jail in a bad light and Giordano felt an experienced leader was needed to recalibrate that part of the office, Vernon said.

Within 24 hours, Vernon agreed to take on the job.

“I would have run through a brick wall for Rob and for Mark,” Vernon said of accepting the position.

Back to the jail

While Vernon hadn’t worked in the jail for more than two decades, his years as a patrol supervisor and ability to establish close relationships with colleagues served as an invaluable asset at a “very difficult time” for jail staff, said Mike Merchen, who at the time was a lieutenant at the Sonoma County Jail.

“He really stabilized the division from a leadership perspective,” said Merchen, who now works as an operations captain overseeing both the Sonoma County Jail and the North County Detention Facility. “People over here were very excited to have him based on what we knew about him as a leader. . . We knew no one was going to outwork Al.”

Karlene Navarro, Sonoma County’s current law enforcement auditor, whose job allows her to review internal affairs investigations into alleged deputy misconduct for employees working both in and out of the jails, did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story Wednesday and Thursday.

Vernon’s departure comes a few months after the local onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which presented the jails with the unparalleled challenge of keeping inmates and staff safe or risk becoming a hotbed for infection, as has been the case at other detention facilities throughout the country.

Employees at both jails have been able to avoid such an outbreak thus far. Vernon attributes their success to the decision to address the problem early and develop preventive policies with jail supervisors, which were executed by the rest of the facilities’ staff.

“They did all the work,” Vernon said. “All I did was set the expectations and give them the authority to do it.”

Vernon’s departure coincides with what’s been called a second pandemic; a national reckoning over police brutality that disproportionately impacts Black communities. The moment has been propelled by mass protests over the killing of Black men and women at the hands of police.

The May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck as he lay handcuffed and facedown on the ground, has served as a catalyst for the protests.

Vernon said he, like others across the country, was shocked to see cellphone video of Floyd's arrest.

"There's not even words to describe what I saw, both as a sworn officer and a person of color," Vernon, who is Black, said of the video. "There's no excuse for what happened."

While Vernon’s race has not stopped him from rising through the ranks at the Sheriff’s Office, certain experiences throughout the years, both in and out of uniform, have shown him Sonoma County is not without racism.

He remembers one instance in which he was sent to a call while still working in patrol, and a family refused to open their door when he arrived to help. Strangers have seen him walking down the street while not in uniform, and changed their course in order to avoid him.

But he’s also aware that law enforcement is viewed negatively by many in the Black community, especially in this moment of heightened scrutiny of law enforcement. Still, he stands by his decision to work in the profession.

“I’m comfortable in my own skin,” Vernon said. “I’m grounded, and that has enabled me to be successful here in Sonoma County, or just in my life and raising my kids, because I have no doubt when I go out, I know what I stand for.”

Stepping into retirement

Vernon, who lives in Santa Rosa, wants to spend more time with his adult children as he heads into retirement. His daughter is currently working toward a master’s degree in clinical social work at the University of Southern California. His son will begin his senior year at Portland State in the fall, where Vernon hopes he’ll get the chance to watch him play football.

He’ll also continue coaching the defensive line at Maria Carrillo High School’s football team, which he’s done for several years. Vernon’s mother, who still lives in Seaside and is cared for by Vernon’s brother, will be seeing a lot more of Vernon as well, he said.

Eventually, Vernon wants to return to school, perhaps starting with cooking classes at Santa Rosa Junior College, he said. Financial challenges caused him to leave Sonoma State before he could complete his degree. As his children have grown older, both have encouraged him to continue his education.

“I stressed in my household to them that ‘You’re going to college and you’re going to graduate. Come hell or high water, that’s what you’re doing,’ ” Vernon said. “I guess the old saying is practice what you preach.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine