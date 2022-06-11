Alabama man arrested for leaving flowers on fiancee's grave found guilty of littering

An Alabama man who planted flowers on the gravesite of his fiancee and was arrested at the direction of the woman's disapproving father was found guilty of littering this week.

About a month after Winston "Winchester" Hagans got engaged, his fiancee, Hannah Ford, was killed in a three-car crash in January 2021 that shattered what was supposed to be the happiest time of their lives. To honor the 27-year-old, Hagans placed a planter box full of fresh flowers and photos of the two of them on her grave in Auburn, Ala.

But earlier this year, Hagans was arrested on a charge of criminal littering. City officials had reassured him that he could put the planter at Ford's gravesite unless there was a complaint. Then he discovered that a complaint had been filed - by the Rev. Tom Ford, his fiancee's father.

"The police don't enforce the law unless the owner of the plot tries to do something about it," Hagans told The Washington Post earlier this year, adding that his late fiancee's father did not approve of their relationship.

Hagans was convicted Thursday on one count of criminal littering and ordered to pay about $300 in fines and court costs, the Opelika-Auburn News reported. The 32-year-old man was also given a suspended jail sentence of 30 days that will remain suspended as long as Hagans does not place any more flowers or planter boxes on his fiancee's grave.

After Hagans was found guilty, his attorney, Jeff Tickal, indicated that a written appeal would be filed within 14 days. If Hagans wins the appeal, a new trial would be granted, and the fines and court costs would be dropped.

Neither Hagans nor Tickal immediately responded to requests for comment early Saturday.

Hagans and Hannah Ford met at a coffee shop in Montgomery, Ala., and bonded over their faith, he wrote on his website. Ford's father was pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Montgomery, and Hagans's father is an evangelist in Opelika, Ala. As the couple kept running into each other at the coffee shop, Hagans said he made sure to bring a deck of cards with him so they could play games of "nines" with each other.

Hannah Ford was a rising star in Republican politics in Alabama. She worked on several political campaigns, including Roy Moore's U.S. Senate campaign in 2017. Moore lost the race to Democrat Doug Jones after a woman accused the Republican of initiating a sexual encounter when she was 14.

Ford, who went on to lobby for conservative issues in Alabama and work for evangelist Scott Dawson's 2018 gubernatorial campaign, had "a kind heart, happy attitude, great wisdom and many talents," her family wrote in her obituary.

"She may have been small in stature, but she was a giant when she walked in a room," Dawson told AL.com last year. "She knew how to deal with senators, members of the House, judicial candidates."

Ford got out of politics around the time that her relationship with Hagans was intensifying. The couple took long drives, shared an appreciation for Winston Churchill and talked about what the rest of their lives would look like, Hagans said. They loved cooking together, with Ford wanting to cook big meals when guests came over for game nights and holidays.

Her father, however, did not approve of the couple's relationship, Hagans said. At one point, the pastor demanded that the couple not communicate with each other for 30 days, Hagans said. When they decided to keep dating, the decision fractured the relationship between Hannah Ford and her father.

"We jumped through all of his hoops to be together," Hagans previously told The Post. "We had to figure out if going through the craziness was worth it. She told me, 'I can't believe you didn't just stop. You had every reason to stop. Why didn't you just move on?' And I was like, 'You're worth it; you're an amazing person.' "

When Hagans and Ford got engaged on Dec. 5, 2020, she shared on Facebook how she had cried her eyes out with "happy tears."

"I still can't believe I actually got to say YES to you!!!" she wrote. "I LOVE YOU and I simply can't wait to be your WIFE!!!!!"

The couple's wedding date was fast approaching, and they began to look at venues. As they were leaving a barn venue, they talked about how they still had much planning to do. She leaned over, kissed Hagans on the cheek and told him she was looking forward to seeing him in a couple days.

"I love you so much. I hate leaving you," he recalled her saying. "I just can't wait until we don't have to be apart."

It was about 7 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2021, and Ford was driving from the venue to her home in Montgomery. But as she was traveling on Narrow Lane Road, the driver of a sedan lost control and collided with another car, which rammed into Ford's SUV, according to police.