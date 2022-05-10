Alabama officer dies and escapee is caught after crash, officials say

A national manhunt for a corrections officer and the Alabama inmate she helped to escape last month ended Monday after a police pursuit resulted in a crash in Indiana, authorities said. The inmate surrendered, and the officer fatally shot herself, they said.

The former officer, Vicky White, had been on the run with the inmate, Casey White, whom she was not related to, since April 29, when they left the Lauderdale County Jail in Florence, Alabama, for a courthouse appointment that was later revealed to be a fabrication.

The crash occurred in Evansville, Indiana, more than 200 miles north of the jail from which Casey White, a murder suspect, had escaped, after authorities there heard that the Whites were in a vehicle near the sheriff’s office and began pursuing it.

A U.S. marshals vehicle collided with the vehicle the Whites were in, causing it to roll over and crash during the pursuit, said Marty Keely, the U.S. marshal for the Northern District of Alabama. With the vehicle wrecked, Casey White surrendered to authorities, Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County said in a news conference Monday.

Vicky White shot herself and was taken to a hospital in “very serious” condition, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, said at a news conference Monday. She died there Monday night, Singleton said.

The sheriff said he was feeling “pretty down” after learning that Vicky White, who was a widow and had no children, had died.

“The whole sheriff’s office is like family,” he said. “When you have a family member that makes a bad choice, you know, you don’t like them but you still love them. She was family to us. And so yeah, it hurts.”

Singleton added that he now believed the Whites had been in a “romantic relationship,” and that Vicky White was “just as concerned about coming back and facing her family and her co-workers as she was the charges.”

It is unclear who was driving the vehicle that the Whites were traveling in.

“We got a dangerous man off the street today,” Singleton said of Casey White at the news conference. “He is never going to see the light of day again.”

Vicky White disappeared with Casey White on the morning of April 29, after she left the jail under the pretext of escorting him to the county courthouse a few blocks away for a mental health evaluation.