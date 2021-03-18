Alice Gray cofounded the Sonoma County NAACP

Take a dive into The Press Democrat archives, and it’s hard to miss the activism and community work by the indomitable Alice Gray during the second half of the 20th century.

Gray was mentioned in a 1961 front page story about an anti-segregation rally for racial equality.

There’s a blurb about her in 1985 for using $2 bills as part of a nationwide NAACP demonstration of Black people’s economic impact.

Gray and her husband, Gilbert, strong proponents of education, were featured in the paper in 1993 for donating $10,000 to local school sports.

In 1986, she was among a group of Santa Rosa NAACP delegates who denounced a Honolulu judge for using a racial slur during a discussion of bail bond practices of a Black bondsman.

And there’s a 1994 letter to the editor she signed with a group asking The Press Democrat for more coverage of a Black candidate for the Santa Rosa City Council.

“Known throughout Sonoma County for her leadership in the civil rights movement, Alice's strength, motherly warmth, and common sense were a hallmark of her style,” former U.S. Rep. Lynn C. Woolsey said in 2006 remarks to Congress.

Born in 1917, Gray moved from Texas to the North Bay in 1950, according to her obituary.

Alongside her husband, Gilbert, and Platt Williams, Gray helped found the Sonoma County NAACP in 1953.

She also was one of the founders of the Community Baptist Church, originally a Black community in Santa Rosa that’s grown to include a diverse group of worshippers.

Alice and Gilbert Gray had nine children together and were married for 62 years before he died in 1997. Alice Gray died on Feb. 10, 2006, at age 88.

